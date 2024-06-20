BERLIN (Reuters) - German conglomerate Siemens has stopped delivering new fast-speed ICE trains to rail operator Deutsche Bahn due to quality problems in some components, Bild daily reported on Thursday.

Siemens found major problems with the welding on some floor and side panels of the trains, reported the newspaper, adding that experts warned of a possible safety risk.

Siemens was not immediately available to comment to Reuters, but Bild quoted a spokesperson as saying that all trains that had already been delivered were unaffected and safe.

"Siemens Mobility is in close touch with Deutsche Bahn and is working hard to resolve the issue," Bild quoted the spokesperson as saying, adding the company did not compromise on quality and safety on its trains.

