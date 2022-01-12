Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Siemens AG
  News
  Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Siemens : honors 15 outstanding women and men as 2021 Inventors of the Year

01/12/2022 | 04:46am EST
Press

Munich, January 12, 2022

Siemens honors 15 outstanding women and men as 2021 Inventors of the Year

  • Siemens has been among companies filing highest numbers of patent applications worldwide for years
  • Twenty inventions per workday in fiscal 2021

For years, Siemens has been among the companies filing the highest numbers of patent applications worldwide. The resulting patents lay the groundwork for Siemens' future success and growth as a focused technology company. For 2021, Siemens has again recognized particularly resourceful researchers as its Inventors of the Year. The 15 inventors being honored come from Germany, the U.S., Israel, India, the UK and Poland. The awardees' inventions span Siemens' entire spectrum, and they all pursue advances based on the company's understanding of innovation: technology that serves people and improves their everyday lives. The inventions range from hydrogen-powered trains to a smart solution for stabilizing power grids that employ a high percentage of renewable energies, and they extend all the way to a cancer treatment that is available for many more patients. Details on all the prizewinning inventions and the people behind them are available at: www.siemens.com/inventors

"Innovations have been the foundation for our success for nearly 175 years. I'm proud that we consistently hold top-level positions in the international patent rankings. Yet I'm even more impressed by the quality of our company's inventions," said Peter Körte, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens AG. "We use our solutions to tackle the major challenges of our time. Our inventors lay the foundation for progress and create sustainable value for our customers and for society - and that's Siemens' purpose as a company."

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Lynette Jackson

Germany

Reference number: HQCOPR202201116381EN

Page 1/2

Siemens AG

Press release

Since 1995, Siemens has been presenting its Inventors of the Year awards annually to outstanding research and development employees whose inventions contribute substantially to the company's success. Since 2016, these awards have also been presented to researchers from outside the company.

Siemens filed around 2,500 patent applications worldwide in fiscal 2021. In total, the company holds more than 43,400 granted patents. During fiscal 2021, Siemens employees reported 4,483 inventions, or about 20 inventions per workday.

This press release as well as press pictures are available at https://sie.ag/3r6xhfp

Further information on the Inventors of the Year is available at

www.siemens.com/inventors

Contact for journalists

Bernhard Wardin

Phone: +49 173 3270510; e-mail:bernhard.wardin@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemens_press

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Reference number: HQCOPR202201116381EN

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
