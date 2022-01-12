Siemens : honors 15 outstanding women and men as 2021 Inventors of the Year

"Innovations have been the foundation for our success for nearly 175 years. I'm proud that we consistently hold top-level positions in the international patent rankings. Yet I'm even more impressed by the quality of our company's inventions," said Peter Körte, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens AG. "We use our solutions to tackle the major challenges of our time. Our inventors lay the foundation for progress and create sustainable value for our customers and for society - and that's Siemens' purpose as a company."

For years, Siemens has been among the companies filing the highest numbers of patent applications worldwide. The resulting patents lay the groundwork for Siemens' future success and growth as a focused technology company. For 2021, Siemens has again recognized particularly resourceful researchers as its Inventors of the Year. The 15 inventors being honored come from Germany, the U.S., Israel, India, the UK and Poland. The awardees' inventions span Siemens' entire spectrum, and they all pursue advances based on the company's understanding of innovation: technology that serves people and improves their everyday lives. The inventions range from hydrogen-powered trains to a smart solution for stabilizing power grids that employ a high percentage of renewable energies, and they extend all the way to a cancer treatment that is available for many more patients. Details on all the prizewinning inventions and the people behind them are available at: www.siemens.com/inventors

Since 1995, Siemens has been presenting its Inventors of the Year awards annually to outstanding research and development employees whose inventions contribute substantially to the company's success. Since 2016, these awards have also been presented to researchers from outside the company.

Siemens filed around 2,500 patent applications worldwide in fiscal 2021. In total, the company holds more than 43,400 granted patents. During fiscal 2021, Siemens employees reported 4,483 inventions, or about 20 inventions per workday.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.