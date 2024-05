Siemens invests 150 ME to expand Dortmund depot

Siemens Mobility has announced an investment of some 150 million euros to add more than 87,000 m² to its Dortmund-Eving depot, in order to meet growing demand for rail services.



Details include the construction of an additional 12,300 m² service hall with storage facilities, offices and workshops to service trains up to 400 meters long.



Construction of the new building is scheduled to start in 2024 and be completed by 2026. The works will bring the total surface area of the depot to 157,550 m², compared with 70,000 m² previously.





