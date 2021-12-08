Press Munich, December 8, 2021 Siemens invites to 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be a virtual event due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Siemens to enable shareholders to submit statements in text or video format

In view of the current pandemic situation and because of the high number of participants expected, the Managing Board of Siemens AG has decided, with Supervisory Board approval, to hold the company's next Annual Shareholders' Meeting on February 10, 2022, again as a virtual event. "Due to the current situation, we'll unfortunately have to forego in-person dialogue with our shareholders at the upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting and hold the event in a virtual format again in 2022. This wasn't an easy decision for us, but it serves the security of all participants. We very much hope that conditions will enable us to meet in person again at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2023," said Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG. "Having our shareholders intensively involved in our virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting is extremely important to us, as is holding the meeting in a practical and legally compliant manner. The format we've chosen enables us to do both while involving shareholders at a level that goes beyond the minimum legal requirements," added Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG.

After registering, shareholders can submit their statements relating to the agenda in text form or video format via the Internet Service until February 7, 2022. These statements will then be made available on the Internet Service to all other shareholders. The Company intends to show shareholder video statements during the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. In addition, the focal points of the speeches by the President and CEO and by the Supervisory Board Chairman to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be published online no later than February 4, 2022. This advance publication will allow shareholders to better prepare themselves for the meeting and submit statements relating to the speeches. Questions to be answered at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting can still be submitted via the Internet Service until February 8, 2022. The decision to hold a virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting avoids the considerable planning uncertainties and cost risks caused by the currently unforeseeable development of the pandemic and of pandemic-related restrictions on assembly. Holding the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in a virtual format will also mitigate health risks for employees and shareholders and help control the spread of infection. For more information, please see the Notice of Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022, which was published today and is available at www.siemens.com/agm.