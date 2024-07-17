Siemens launches digital twin for acoustic simulation

Siemens announces that it has developed a digital twin called 'Sound of Science' that will simulate the acoustics of large event spaces.



Used for the first time at the Salzburg Festival's Großes Festspielhaus, this technology enables organizers to virtually test different acoustic configurations and arrange orchestral formations before actual rehearsals, thus saving time and resources.



The 'Sound of Science' measures echo and reverberation in a 3D model and simulates the propagation of sound waves. Siemens will make this application available to selected cultural partners free of charge.



Eventually, other spaces in Germany and England will be simulated, Siemens promises.



