Published on 10/06/2025 at 08:01 am EDT

Siemens has announced the launch of the SICHARGE FLEX product family, its next-generation distributed charging system for electric vehicles (EVs).

Unlike rigid, single-purpose charging systems, SICHARGE FLEX offers a dynamic and adaptable approach, ensuring optimal performance and investment protection for operators and businesses, it said.

This system offers a wide power range, from 480 kW to over 1.68 megawatts, allowing charging points to deliver power in increments of 80/120 kW.

SICHARGE FLEX offers up to 1,500 A of charging power thanks to its MCS distributor, enabling fast charging even for the largest electric vehicles such as heavy trucks and electric city and intercity buses.