June 28 (Reuters) - Siemens AG said it would transfer a 6.8% stake in Siemens Energy AG to the Siemens pension fund, strengthening Siemens' pension assets in Germany.

The move reduces Siemens's stake in Siemens Energy to 25.1%, the compnay said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)