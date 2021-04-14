Log in
SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Siemens : EHighway – Solutions for electrified road freight transport

04/14/2021 | 06:39am EDT
eHighway - Solutions for electrified road freight transport
Shifting freight transport to rail has its limitations. Therefore, a share of this transport will need to be carried out by trucks that combine reliable service with minimum environmental impact. The eHighway system is twice as efficient as conventional internal combustion engines. This Siemens Mobility innovation supplies trucks with power from an overhead contact line. This reduces local air pollution and contributes significantly to the decarbonization of the transport sector.

Siemens AG published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 10:38:01 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 57 946 M 69 339 M 69 339 M
Net income 2021 5 062 M 6 058 M 6 058 M
Net Debt 2021 29 281 M 35 038 M 35 038 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 111 B 133 B 133 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 197 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 149,37 €
Last Close Price 139,40 €
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG18.62%132 899
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.15.72%614 097
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.66%159 049
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.44%118 066
3M COMPANY12.40%113 838
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.8.61%70 078
