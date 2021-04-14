Siemens : EHighway – Solutions for electrified road freight transport

eHighway - Solutions for electrified road freight transport eHighway - Solutions for electrified road freight transport

Shifting freight transport to rail has its limitations. Therefore, a share of this transport will need to be carried out by trucks that combine reliable service with minimum environmental impact. The eHighway system is twice as efficient as conventional internal combustion engines. This Siemens Mobility innovation supplies trucks with power from an overhead contact line. This reduces local air pollution and contributes significantly to the decarbonization of the transport sector.