Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q2 FY 2021

05/07/2021 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Outlook

Although we continue to anticipate a complex macroeconomic environment influenced by COVID-19, we expect our businesses to continue to deliver a strong performance in the second half of fiscal 2021. Furthermore, we realized substantial gains from portfolio transactions in the first half of the fiscal year. Therefore, we again raise our outlook for the fiscal year.

We continue to anticipate that negative currency effects will strongly burden both nominal growth rates in volume and Adjusted EBITA for our industrial businesses in fiscal 2021.

We now raise our expectation for comparable revenue, net of currency translation and portfolio effects, to growth of 9% to 11%, above the range of mid- to high-single-digit growth given in the Earnings Release for Q1 FY 2021. We continue to expect a book-to-bill ratio above 1.

Digital Industries now expects fiscal 2021 comparable revenue to grow in the range of 9% to 11% year-over-year. The expectation for Adjusted EBITA margin is now 20% to 21%, an increase of one percentage point.

Smart Infrastructure expects to achieve comparable revenue growth of 5% to 7% in fiscal 2021. The expectation for Adjusted EBITA margin is now 11% to 12%, an increase of half a percentage point.

Mobility continues to anticipate mid-single-digit comparable revenue growth and an Adjusted EBITA margin of 9.5% to 10.5% in fiscal 2021.

In line with the results already achieved during the first half of fiscal 2021 and the expectations described above, we raise our outlook for net income to the range from €5.7 to €6.2 billion, well above the previous expectation of net income in the range of €5.0 to €5.5 billion.

As previously, this outlook excludes burdens from legal and regulatory issues and effects in connection with Siemens Healthineers' acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIEMENS AG
01:38aSIEMENS  : Raises FY21 Outlook As Fiscal H1 Profit Doubles
MT
01:21aSiemens 2Q Net Profit Jumps, Boosted by Flender Sale and Industrial Businesse..
DJ
01:18aSiemens raises full year guidance after Q2 beats forecasts
RE
01:05aSIEMENS  : Q2 FY21 Earnings Release and Financial Results
PU
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : "Excellent results across all businesses – Guidance raised..
PU
01:05aPRESENTATION : "Excellent results across all businesses – Guidance raised ..
PU
01:05aSIEMENS  : H1 FY21 Half-year financial report
PU
01:03aSIEMENS  : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q2 FY 2021
PU
01:01aSIEMENS  : Excellent results across all businesses – Guidance raised again
PU
05/06PRESS RELEASE  : SupplyOn once again confirmed as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quad..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58 205 M 70 220 M 70 220 M
Net income 2021 5 157 M 6 222 M 6 222 M
Net Debt 2021 29 538 M 35 636 M 35 636 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 112 B 135 B 135 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 283 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 155,34 €
Last Close Price 140,14 €
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG19.25%135 004
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.22.15%646 145
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.6.34%157 102
3M COMPANY15.25%116 770
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY22.31%115 966
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.15.59%74 582