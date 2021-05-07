Siemens : H1 FY21 Half-year financial report

Table of contents

3 A Interim Group Management Report

3 A.1 Results of operations

A.2 Net assets and financial position A.3 Outlook

A.4 Risks and opportunities B Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements

7 B.1 Consolidated Statements of Income

B.2 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income B.3 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position B.4 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

B.5 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements

16 C Additional information

16 C.1 Responsibility statement

C.2 Review report C.3 Notes and forward-looking statements

Introduction

Siemens AG's Half-year Financial Report complies with the applicable legal requirements of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and comprises condensed Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements, an Interim Group Management Report and a Responsibility statement in accordance with section 115 WpHG.

The Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements are in accordance with IFRS applicable to interim financial reporting as issued by the IASB and as adopted by the EU.

This Half-year Financial Report should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report for fiscal 2020, which includes a detailed analysis of our operations and activities as well as explanations of financial measures used.