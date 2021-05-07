Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : H1 FY21 Half-year financial report

05/07/2021
Half-year Financial Report

FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2021

Table of contents

3 A

Interim Group Management Report

3 A.1 Results of operations

  1. A.2 Net assets and financial position
  2. A.3 Outlook
  1. A.4 Risks and opportunities
  2. B Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements

7 B.1 Consolidated Statements of Income

  1. B.2 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
  2. B.3 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
  3. B.4 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  1. B.5 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
  2. B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements

16 C

Additional information

16 C.1 Responsibility statement

  1. C.2 Review report
  2. C.3 Notes and forward-looking statements

Introduction

Siemens AG's Half-year Financial Report complies with the applicable legal requirements of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and comprises condensed Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements, an Interim Group Management Report and a Responsibility statement in accordance with section 115 WpHG.

The Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements are in accordance with IFRS applicable to interim financial reporting as issued by the IASB and as adopted by the EU.

This Half-year Financial Report should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report for fiscal 2020, which includes a detailed analysis of our operations and activities as well as explanations of financial measures used.

A. Interim Group Management Report

In the first half of fiscal 2021, Siemens sold 100% of its shares in Flender GmbH including Siemens' Wind Energy Generation business (Flender). The results of Flender are reported within discontinued operations. Prior-period amounts are presented on a comparable basis. For more detailed information, please refer to Note 2 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements.

A.1 Results of operations

  • Continuing complex macroeconomic environment influenced by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)
  • Pent-updemand and growth opportunities varied by business and geographic region

A.1.1 Orders and revenue by regions

Location of customer

Orders

Revenue

First half

% Change

First half

% Change

(in millions of €)

FY 2021

FY 2020

Actual

Comp.

FY 2021

FY 2020

Actual

Comp.

Europe, C.I.S., Africa, Middle East

16,908

14,443

17%

17%

14,553

13,675

6%

7%

therein: Germany

6,193

4,965

25%

21%

5,157

4,643

11%

8%

Americas

7,319

7,948

(8)%

2%

7,275

7,637

(5)%

5%

therein: U.S.

6,046

6,518

(7)%

2%

6,035

6,371

(5)%

4%

Asia, Australia

7,593

6,634

14%

18%

6,907

6,148

12%

15%

therein: China

4,274

3,453

24%

26%

3,827

2,962

29%

31%

Siemens (continuing operations)

31,819

29,024

10%

13%

28,736

27,459

5%

8%

therein: emerging markets

8,921

7,738

15%

22%

8,173

7,473

9%

16%

Orders

  • On a worldwide basis, order intake up clearly year-over-year on increases in all four industrial businesses, led by substantial growth in Mobility, due primarily to a higher volume from large orders, and by a significant increase in Siemens Healthineers
  • Substantial negative currency translation effects took five percentage points from order growth year-over-year, while portfolio transactions added one percentage point
  • Strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.11; order backlog at €72 billion, up from €69 billion as of September 30, 2020
  • Europe, C.I.S. Africa, Middle East: Order intake up in all four industrial businesses, led by sharp growth in Siemens Healthineers and a significant increase in Mobility which recorded a sharply higher volume from large orders year-over-year; order growth was even stronger in Germany, which largely followed the pattern for the region
  • Americas: Decline both in the region and in the U.S. on a nominal basis due to substantial negative currency translation effects; on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, order growth in Mobility and Smart Infrastructure more than offset declines in Siemens Healthineers and Digital Industries
  • Asia, Australia: Growth in all four industrial businesses, led by Digital Industries and Siemens Healthineers; order growth was even stronger in China where all four industrial businesses recorded double-digit growth

Revenue

  • On a worldwide basis, revenue up in all four industrial businesses, led by clear growth in Siemens Healthineers and Digital Industries
  • Substantial negative currency translation effects took five percentage points from revenue growth year-over-year, while portfolio transactions added one percentage point
  • Europe, C.I.S. Africa, Middle East: Revenue grew across all four industrial businesses, led by a substantial increase in Siemens Healthineers; even stronger growth in Germany included a sharp revenue increase in Siemens Healthineers
  • Americas: As with orders, revenue decreased on a nominal basis due to substantial negative currency translation effects; on a comparable basis, double-digit increases in Mobility and Digital Industries; revenue development in the U.S. largely followed the pattern for the region
  • Asia, Australia: Significant growth in the region, led by a strong performance of Digital Industries in China; double-digit increases in Siemens Healthineers and Smart Infrastructure

3

A.1.2 Income

Profit

Profit margin

(IB, POC: Adj. EBITA; SFS: EBT)

(Adj. EBITA margin; SFS: ROE)

First half

First half

(in millions of €, earnings per share in €)

FY 2021

FY 2020

% Change

FY 2021

FY 2020

Digital Industries

1,659

1,126

47%

21.3%

15.1%

Smart Infrastructure

781

466

68%

11.1%

6.6%

Mobility

427

428

0%

9.6%

9.6%

Siemens Healthineers

1,349

1,104

22%

17.2%

15.2%

Industrial Businesses (IB)

4,216

3,124

35%

15.5%

11.9%

Siemens Financial Services (SFS)

272

305

(11)%

17.0%

20.2%

Portfolio Companies (POC)

(71)

(54)

(33)%

(5.2)%

(3.2)%

Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements

(469)

(632)

26%

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3,948

2,744

44%

Income tax expenses

(957)

(564)

(70)%

Income from continuing operations

2,991

2,179

37%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

897

(394)

n/a

Net income

3,888

1,786

118%

Basic earnings per share

4.55

2.13

113%

ROCE

17.1%

6.4%

Industrial Businesses

  • Digital Industries: Adjusted EBITA higher in all businesses, with the strongest increases in the electronic design automation (EDA) software and short-cycle businesses; key factors included higher revenue, expense reductions due to COVID-19 restrictions, such as lower travel and marketing expenses, cost savings from prior cost structure improvements, and substantially lower severance charges year-over-year
  • Smart Infrastructure: Adjusted EBITA and profitability rose in all businesses, due largely to sharply lower severance charges, higher capacity utilization, cost savings resulting from prior execution of the competitiveness program, and expense reductions related to COVID-19 restrictions
  • Mobility: Adjusted EBITA and profitability on the strong prior-year level despite ongoing impacts due to COVID-19-related measures to safeguard employee health in manufacturing facilities
  • Siemens Healthineers: Margin expansion and increase in Adjusted EBITA in the diagnostics business mainly driven by high demand for rapid coronavirus antigen tests; continuing strong performance of the imaging business
  • Severance charges for Industrial Businesses were €166 million (H1 FY 2020: €330 million)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

  • SFS: Results in the equity business came in below the level of H1 FY 2020 in part due to sales of investments in previous periods; strong earnings contribution from the debt business driven by sharply lower expenses for credit risk provisions compared to H1 FY 2020, when results were significantly influenced by the initial worldwide spread of COVID-19
  • Portfolio Companies: Adjusted EBITA included sharply higher severance charges related to cost structure improvements mainly at Large Drives Applications, which more than offset a decreased burden recorded for equity investments
  • Reconciliation to Financial Statements in both periods included gains in connection with the transfer of assets to Siemens Pension- Trust e.V., totaling €0.4 billion in H1 FY 2021, compared to €0.2 billion in the same period a year earlier
  • Severance charges for continuing operations were €267 million (H1 FY 2020: €378 million)

Income from continuing operations

  • Tax rate of 24.2% benefited from largely tax-free gains resulting from the transfers of assets to Siemens Pension-Trust e.V. mentioned above

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

  • Discontinued operations turned positive due primarily to a pre-tax gain of €0.9 billion from the sale of Flender; in the prior-year period, loss in Siemens' former energy business

Net income, Basic earnings per share, ROCE

  • Basic earnings per share more than doubled year-over-year due to sharply higher income attributable to shareholders of Siemens AG
  • ROCE higher and within the target range on a combination of sharply higher net income and a substantial decrease in average capital employed following the spin-off of Siemens Energy AG; increase benefited from the above-mentioned gain from the sale of Flender

4

A.2 Net assets and financial position

Asset and capital structure

Mar 31,

Sep 30,

(in millions of €)

2021

2020

% Change

Current assets

63,793

52,968

20%

therein: Cash and cash

equivalents

23,639

14,041

68%

Non-current assets

67,865

70,928

(4)%

therein: Other financial assets

20,175

22,771

(11)%

Total assets

131,658

123,897

6%

Debt

52,098

44,567

17%

Provisions for pensions and similar

obligations

3,288

6,360

(48)%

Other liabilities

31,676

33,147

(4)%

Equity

44,595

39,823

12%

Total liabilities and equity

131,658

123,897

6%

Cash flows

First half FY 2021

Continuing

Discontinued

Continuing

operations

operations

and

discontinued

(in millions of €)

operations

Cash flows from:

Operating activities

2,924

(19)

2,905

Investing activities

(899)

1,522

623

therein: Additions to

intangible assets and

property, plant and

equipment

(692)

(26)

(719)

Free cash flow

2,232

(45)

2,187

Financing activities

5,954

5,955

  • Three of our four industrial businesses posted cash inflows from operating activities within continuing operations, with the strongest conversion of Adjusted EBITA into cash by Siemens Healthineers; Mobility reported an aggregate cash outflow driven by a build-up of operating net working capital; this was also the largest factor for overall cash outflows from the change in net working capital, which totaled €0.9 billion
  • Cash inflows from investing activities from discontinued operations were driven by the sale of Flender, which resulted in cash inflows (net of cash disposed) of €1.6 billion in the current period, with €0.2 billion in proceeds to follow mainly at the beginning of the second half of fiscal 2021; for information on the derecognition of assets and liabilities relating to the sale please refer to Note 2 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements
  • The decrease of other financial assets was due mainly to the repayment and reclassification of loans receivable to other current financial assets, and to extraordinary fundings to Siemens Pension-Trust e.V. in Germany. The latter was also the main factor for the decrease of provisions for pensions and similar obligations, together with a positive return on plan assets; weighted-average discount rate as of March 31, 2021: 1.2% (September 30, 2020: 1.1%); for further information please refer to Note 6 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements
  • Debt increased primarily from the issuance of bonds and new bank loans. This increase was partly offset by repayment of debt including a reduction of commercial paper. Further cash inflows from financing activities related to Siemens Healthineers AG's issuance of 53 million new shares. This issuance resulted also in a corresponding increase of equity. For further information please refer to Notes 2 and 3 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements
  • At the beginning of the second half of fiscal 2021, Siemens paid the purchase price of €13.9 billion for Varian Medical Systems, Inc., U.S. in cash; for further information on this acquisition please refer to Note 2 in B.6 Notes to Half-year Consolidated Financial Statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
