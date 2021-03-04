Siemens : Mobility Austria invests 12 million in Vienna-Simmering plant

Siemens Mobility is investing twelve million euros in the further modernization of its long-established production site in Vienna-Simmering: Together with Vienna's City Economic Councillor Peter Hanke, the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction project took place on Monday, March 1. The investment will focus on the construction of a new train commissioning hall, the expansion of digitalized production, and the optimization of production workflows. This will further increase the competitiveness of the site and secure local jobs and local value creation. Passenger coaches and metro trains are built at the historic Siemens Mobility plant, for example the new night trains for ÖBB or metro trains for Vienna, Munich, Riyadh or Bangkok. ÖBB's popular Railjets were also manufactured here. At the Vienna plant, Siemens Mobility employs about 1,200 people, manufactures about 450 rail vehicles per year and currently trains a total of 88 apprentices.

