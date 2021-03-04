Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/04 04:29:05 am
131.15 EUR   -1.48%
04:03aSIEMENS  : Mobility Austria invests 12 million in Vienna-Simmering plant
PU
03:43aDGAP-PVR  : Siemens AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
03:43aDGAP-PVR  : Siemens AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : Mobility Austria invests 12 million in Vienna-Simmering plant

03/04/2021 | 04:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Siemens Mobility is investing twelve million euros in the further modernization of its long-established production site in Vienna-Simmering: Together with Vienna's City Economic Councillor Peter Hanke, the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction project took place on Monday, March 1. The investment will focus on the construction of a new train commissioning hall, the expansion of digitalized production, and the optimization of production workflows. This will further increase the competitiveness of the site and secure local jobs and local value creation. Passenger coaches and metro trains are built at the historic Siemens Mobility plant, for example the new night trains for ÖBB or metro trains for Vienna, Munich, Riyadh or Bangkok. ÖBB's popular Railjets were also manufactured here. At the Vienna plant, Siemens Mobility employs about 1,200 people, manufactures about 450 rail vehicles per year and currently trains a total of 88 apprentices.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIEMENS AG
04:03aSIEMENS  : Mobility Austria invests 12 million in Vienna-Simmering plant
PU
03:43aDGAP-PVR  : Siemens AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
03:43aDGAP-PVR  : Siemens AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
03:43aDGAP-PVR  : Siemens AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
03:43aSIEMENS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
02:18aSiemens Energy to replace Beiersdorf in Germany's DAX index
RE
02:12aSiemens Energy Joins Germany's DAX Index, Porsche Admitted to MDAX
DJ
02:11aSiemens Energy to replace Beiersdorf in Germany's DAX index
RE
12:42aSiemens Energy To Take Beiersdorf's Spot In Germany's DAX Index
MT
03/04SIEMENS ENERGY  : Calls Out General Electric For Exaggerating Trade-Secret Fraud..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 539 M 69 358 M 69 358 M
Net income 2021 4 986 M 6 011 M 6 011 M
Net Debt 2021 28 949 M 34 895 M 34 895 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 106 B 128 B 128 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 197 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 147,37 €
Last Close Price 133,12 €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG13.27%128 463
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.68%143 976
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.44%117 841
3M COMPANY1.87%103 115
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.1.81%65 726
HITACHI, LTD.26.64%46 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ