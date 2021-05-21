Siemens : Mobility to modernize the largest freight rail yard in the Netherlands
05/21/2021 | 04:35am EDT
Siemens Mobility GmbH
Munich, May 21, 2021
Siemens Mobility to modernize the largest freight rail yard in the Netherlands
€110 million contract to provide a fully automated yard management system and maintenance services for the Kijfhoek marshalling yard
Automated and digital systems will optimize yard operations and improve efficiency, reliability, and safety
Kijfhoek is the largest freight yard in the Netherlands and a vital link between the Rotterdam ports and major industrial areas in Europe
Siemens Mobility has been awarded a €110 million contract by ProRail B.V. to modernize and optimize the Kijfhoek freight railyard, the largest yard in the Netherlands and a vital link between the Rotterdam ports and major industrial areas in Europe. This contract includes providing a state-of-the-art fully automated system to manage yard operations and 15 years of maintenance services. Located southeast of Rotterdam, the Kijfhoek marshalling yard encompasses 50 hectares, with 14 arrival tracks, 41 classification tracks and 12 stabling tracks.
"The increased automation of freight rail yards, systems and processes is having a considerable impact on the economic efficiency of freight transport, as intelligent systems are allowing for goods to be delivered faster, more reliably, and in a far more sustainable manner," said Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility. "As a global market leader in cargo automation and maintenance services, our sophisticated Trackguard Cargo MSR32 solution and highly digitalized customer services will enable Kijfhoek to safely enhance the efficiency and reliability of its operations."
Siemens Mobility will provide its Trackguard Cargo MSR32 automation solution, which will allow the yard to operate its marshalling and humping operations with a
high degree of efficiency, reliability, and safety. In addition, the highly digitalized maintenance services will improve general operations and reduce the overall life cycle costs. The project is intended to be completed in 2024 and Kijfhoek will continue to operate at least 50% of capacity during this work.
Trackguard Cargo MSR32 is a proven system specifically designed to efficiently manage and organize the movement of rail cars in freight yards. It allows for the rationalization of operational sequences at all levels, from train arrival to train departure, and provides the maximum possible automation of all work cycles and humping operations. This includes the route and speed control units for all points, retarders, and propelling systems, as well as the radio-based integration of the humping locomotive to closely manage the humping speed.
This project, as well as the 15-year customer service commitment, builds on the already longstanding relationship between Siemens Mobility and ProRail B.V. Siemens Mobility has previously partnered with ProRail to deliver class B signaling systems, rail electrification, track outdoor elements, passenger counting systems, and station displays. Siemens Mobility is also one of the finalists for a running tender to implement ETCS nationally across the Netherlands.
Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services.
2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of €9.1billion and had around 38,500 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility