Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : Mobility to modernize the largest freight rail yard in the Netherlands

05/21/2021 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Munich, May 21, 2021

Siemens Mobility to modernize the largest freight rail yard in the Netherlands

  • €110 million contract to provide a fully automated yard management system and maintenance services for the Kijfhoek marshalling yard
  • Automated and digital systems will optimize yard operations and improve efficiency, reliability, and safety
  • Kijfhoek is the largest freight yard in the Netherlands and a vital link between the Rotterdam ports and major industrial areas in Europe

Siemens Mobility has been awarded a €110 million contract by ProRail B.V. to modernize and optimize the Kijfhoek freight railyard, the largest yard in the Netherlands and a vital link between the Rotterdam ports and major industrial areas in Europe. This contract includes providing a state-of-the-art fully automated system to manage yard operations and 15 years of maintenance services. Located southeast of Rotterdam, the Kijfhoek marshalling yard encompasses 50 hectares, with 14 arrival tracks, 41 classification tracks and 12 stabling tracks.

"The increased automation of freight rail yards, systems and processes is having a considerable impact on the economic efficiency of freight transport, as intelligent systems are allowing for goods to be delivered faster, more reliably, and in a far more sustainable manner," said Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility. "As a global market leader in cargo automation and maintenance services, our sophisticated Trackguard Cargo MSR32 solution and highly digitalized customer services will enable Kijfhoek to safely enhance the efficiency and reliability of its operations."

Siemens Mobility will provide its Trackguard Cargo MSR32 automation solution, which will allow the yard to operate its marshalling and humping operations with a

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

Communications

81739 Munich

Head: Sven Pusswald

Germany

Reference number: HQMOPR202105206212EN

Page 1/3

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Press Release

high degree of efficiency, reliability, and safety. In addition, the highly digitalized maintenance services will improve general operations and reduce the overall life cycle costs. The project is intended to be completed in 2024 and Kijfhoek will continue to operate at least 50% of capacity during this work.

Trackguard Cargo MSR32 is a proven system specifically designed to efficiently manage and organize the movement of rail cars in freight yards. It allows for the rationalization of operational sequences at all levels, from train arrival to train departure, and provides the maximum possible automation of all work cycles and humping operations. This includes the route and speed control units for all points, retarders, and propelling systems, as well as the radio-based integration of the humping locomotive to closely manage the humping speed.

This project, as well as the 15-year customer service commitment, builds on the already longstanding relationship between Siemens Mobility and ProRail B.V. Siemens Mobility has previously partnered with ProRail to deliver class B signaling systems, rail electrification, track outdoor elements, passenger counting systems, and station displays. Siemens Mobility is also one of the finalists for a running tender to implement ETCS nationally across the Netherlands.

For more information, visit https://sie.ag/3bGsomA

Contacts for journalists

Chris Mckniff

Tel: +1 646-715-6423

Email: chris.mckniff@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/SiemensMobility

For further information about Siemens Mobility, please see:

www.siemens.com/mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year

Reference number: HQMOPR202105206212EN

Page 2/3

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Press Release

2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of €9.1billion and had around 38,500 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility

Reference number: HQMOPR202105206212EN

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIEMENS AG
04:35aSIEMENS  : Mobility to modernize the largest freight rail yard in the Netherland..
PU
05/20SIEMENS AG  : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Extends Selling Trend at Siemens AG
MT
05/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Target, Take-Two, Google, KKR, JP Morgan....
05/19SIEMENS ENERGY  : Aramco, Siemens Energy and the World Economic Forum launch a r..
AQ
05/19SIEMENS ENERGY  : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
05/19SIEMENS  : Telefónica Team Up To Offer Smart Building Services In Spain
MT
05/19SIEMENS ENERGY  : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/19Saudi Aramco Launches Co-Lead Report on Cyber Resilience in Oil, Gas Industry
MT
05/19PRESS RELEASE  : Compleo continues to consistently implement its growth strategy..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 60 348 M 73 770 M 73 770 M
Net income 2021 5 631 M 6 883 M 6 883 M
Net Debt 2021 31 305 M 38 267 M 38 267 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 108 B 132 B 132 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 293 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 158,66 €
Last Close Price 134,86 €
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG14.75%131 614
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.04%655 611
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.43%154 282
3M COMPANY15.37%116 891
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.93%114 649
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.13.81%73 297