Press Siemens Mobility GmbH Munich, May 21, 2021

Siemens Mobility to modernize the largest freight rail yard in the Netherlands

€110 million contract to provide a fully automated yard management system and maintenance services for the Kijfhoek marshalling yard

Automated and digital systems will optimize yard operations and improve efficiency, reliability, and safety

Kijfhoek is the largest freight yard in the Netherlands and a vital link between the Rotterdam ports and major industrial areas in Europe

Siemens Mobility has been awarded a €110 million contract by ProRail B.V. to modernize and optimize the Kijfhoek freight railyard, the largest yard in the Netherlands and a vital link between the Rotterdam ports and major industrial areas in Europe. This contract includes providing a state-of-the-art fully automated system to manage yard operations and 15 years of maintenance services. Located southeast of Rotterdam, the Kijfhoek marshalling yard encompasses 50 hectares, with 14 arrival tracks, 41 classification tracks and 12 stabling tracks.

"The increased automation of freight rail yards, systems and processes is having a considerable impact on the economic efficiency of freight transport, as intelligent systems are allowing for goods to be delivered faster, more reliably, and in a far more sustainable manner," said Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility. "As a global market leader in cargo automation and maintenance services, our sophisticated Trackguard Cargo MSR32 solution and highly digitalized customer services will enable Kijfhoek to safely enhance the efficiency and reliability of its operations."

Siemens Mobility will provide its Trackguard Cargo MSR32 automation solution, which will allow the yard to operate its marshalling and humping operations with a