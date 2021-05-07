Siemens : Q2 FY21 Earnings Release and Financial Results 05/07/2021 | 01:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Earnings Release Q2 FY 2021 JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Munich, Germany, May 7, 2021 Excellent results across all businesses - Guidance raised again "As our order intake and revenue in the second quarter impressively demonstrate, our customers place great trust in us. We support them with their digital transformation, which enables them to become faster, more efficient and more sustainable," said Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG. "I'm extremely pleased that all our businesses are delivering excellent results and that we're growing profitably - despite continuing uncertainties. My thanks go to all the people at Siemens worldwide for their dedication and for always embracing a growth mindset." "The second quarter once again underscores Siemens' performance capabilities and reliability, especially under challenging conditions, which was reflected in all key financial figures. Growth momentum came, in particular, from the automotive industry, machine building, our software business and - from a geographic perspective - from China. Besides the gratifying margin developments at our Industrial Businesses, our successful portfolio management also paid off. In addition, Siemens has once again achieved excellent cash flow. On this basis, we are even more confident about the second half of our fiscal year and are raising our guidance significantly for both our Industrial Businesses and net income," said Ralf P. Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Siemens AG. Orders climbed 11% on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, and revenue rose 9%

On a nominal basis, orders increased 8% to €15.9 billion, driven by double-digit growth in Siemens Healthineers, and revenue rose 6%, to €14.7 billion, on growth in all industrial businesses; the book-to-bill ratio was 1.08

double-digit growth in Siemens Healthineers, and revenue rose 6%, to €14.7 billion, on growth in all industrial businesses; the book-to-bill ratio was 1.08 Adjusted EBITA Industrial Businesses was €2.1 billion, a 31% increase on strong performances in all Industrial Businesses, resulting in Adjusted EBITA margin Industrial Businesses of 15.1%

Net income and basic earnings per share (EPS) were sharply higher, at €2.4 billion and €2.82, respectively, on higher Adjusted EBITA Industrial Businesses, a €0.9 billion gain on the sale of Flender GmbH (Flender) within discontinued operations, and favorable effects outside Industrial Businesses; in Q2 FY 2020 net income of €0.7 billion and basic EPS of €0.80 included a loss of €0.3 billion from discontinued operations

Excellent Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations of €1.2 billion (Q2 FY 2020: €0.1 billion), including increases in all industrial businesses Earnings Release Q2 FY 2021 | Siemens Siemens Q2 % Change (in millions of €) FY 2021 FY 2020 Actual Comp. Orders 15,879 14,664 8% 11% Revenue 14,665 13,784 6% 9% Adjusted EBITA Industrial Businesses 2,088 1,592 31% therein: severance (129) (160) Adjusted EBITA margin Industrial Businesses 15.1% 12.1% excl. severance 16.0% 13.3% Income from continuing operations 1,516 992 53% therein: severance (215) (189) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 874 (295) n/a Net income 2,390 697 >200% Basic earnings per share (in €) 2.82 0.80 >200% Free cash flow (continuing operations) 1,326 685 93% Free cash flow (discontinued operations) (111) (551) 80% Free cash flow (continuing and discontinued operations) 1,215 134 >200% ROCE (continuing and discontinued operations) 21.2% 5.0% Continuing complex macroeconomic environment influenced by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19);pent-up demand and growth opportunities during the quarter that varied by business and geographic region, including strong growth in China compared to Q2 FY 2020 when pandemic restrictions were first initiated

(COVID-19);pent-up demand and growth opportunities during the quarter that varied by business and geographic region, including strong growth in China compared to Q2 FY 2020 when pandemic restrictions were first initiated Significant currency translation effects took four percentage points each from order and revenue growth year-over-year; portfolio effects added one percentage point each

year-over-year; portfolio effects added one percentage point each Strong order intake on a comparable basis, driven by double-digit growth in Siemens Healthineers and Smart Infrastructure

double-digit growth in Siemens Healthineers and Smart Infrastructure Revenue up in all four industrial businesses on a comparable basis, led by double-digit growth in Digital Industries and Siemens Healthineers

double-digit growth in Digital Industries and Siemens Healthineers Adjusted EBITA Industrial Businesses rose substantially with Smart Infrastructure more than doubling its Adjusted EBITA and Digital Industries and Siemens Healthineers posting double-digit increases; Mobility kept profitability close to the strong prior-year level; Adjusted EBITA Industrial Businesses benefited from expense reductions year-over-year due to COVID-19 restrictions, such as lower travel and marketing expenses, which are expected to diminish in coming quarters

double-digit increases; Mobility kept profitability close to the strong prior-year level; Adjusted EBITA Industrial Businesses benefited from expense reductions year-over-year due to COVID-19 restrictions, such as lower travel and marketing expenses, which are expected to diminish in coming quarters Outside Industrial Businesses, positive swing in Corporate items primarily from a €0.2 billion gain in connection with the transfer of Siemens' stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (ChargePoint) to Siemens Pension-Trust e.V. and a higher earnings contribution from Siemens Financial Services

Pension-Trust e.V. and a higher earnings contribution from Siemens Financial Services Net income rose sharply on substantially higher Adjusted EBITA Industrial Businesses and a positive contribution from discontinued operations, mainly related to a €0.9 billion gain from the sale of Flender; the loss from discontinued operations in Q2 FY 2020 was mainly related to the former energy business

Industrial Businesses generated outstanding second-quarter Free cash flow of €2.1 billion, up from €1.1 billion in Q2 FY 2020, with improvements in all industrial businesses resulting in a cash conversion rate of 1.03; this sharp increase was partly offset by substantially higher tax payments, which were €1.2 billion, outside of Free cash flow from Industrial Businesses; Free cash flow from discontinued operations improved compared to Q2 FY 2020, when significant cash outflows were recorded mainly from Siemens Energy

second-quarter Free cash flow of €2.1 billion, up from €1.1 billion in Q2 FY 2020, with improvements in all industrial businesses resulting in a cash conversion rate of 1.03; this sharp increase was partly offset by substantially higher tax payments, which were €1.2 billion, outside of Free cash flow from Industrial Businesses; Free cash flow from discontinued operations improved compared to Q2 FY 2020, when significant cash outflows were recorded mainly from Siemens Energy Consideration for the sale of Flender amounted to €1.8 billion net of cash disposed; cash inflows included €1.6 billion in Q2 FY 2021, with proceeds of €0.2 billion to follow in Q3 FY 2021; payments are not part of Free cash flow

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations as of March 31, 2021: €3.3 billion (December 31, 2020: €5.0 billion): decreased mainly due to higher discount rate assumptions and to contributions of financial assets, including the stake in ChargePoint, to Siemens Pension Trust e.V., to strengthen Siemens' pension assets for the post-employment benefits of employees

post-employment benefits of employees ROCE increased on a combination of sharply higher net income and a substantial decrease in average capital employed; the gain from the sale of Flender added 7.5 percentage points to ROCE 2 Earnings Release Q2 FY 2021 | Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility Digital Industries Q2 % Change (in millions of €) FY 2021 FY 2020 Actual Comp. Orders 4,321 4,171 4% 8% Revenue 4,031 3,684 9% 14% therein: software business 1,086 1,032 5% 11% Adjusted EBITA 811 585 39% therein: severance (80) (36) Adjusted EBITA margin 20.1% 15.9% excl. severance 22.1% 16.9% Strong volume development despite substantial negative currency translation effects

Order growth driven by double-digit growth in the short-cycle businesses on continued recovery in their most important customer industries such as automotive and machine building

double-digit growth in the short-cycle businesses on continued recovery in their most important customer industries such as automotive and machine building Revenue rose in all businesses with the strongest contribution coming from the short-cycle businesses

short-cycle businesses On a geographic basis, volume grew in all reporting regions, with the highest increases coming from the Asia, Australia region, driven by China

Adjusted EBITA higher in all businesses, with particularly strong increases in the electronic design automation (EDA) software business and the short-cycle businesses on higher revenue as well as expense reductions due to COVID-19 restrictions and prior cost structure improvements; ongoing cost structure improvement resulted in sharply higher severance charges year-over-year Smart Infrastructure Q2 % Change (in millions of €) FY 2021 FY 2020 Actual Comp. Orders 4,001 3,796 5% 10% Revenue 3,562 3,517 1% 6% therein: products business 1,384 1,296 7% 13% Adjusted EBITA 390 185 111% therein: severance (20) (103) Adjusted EBITA margin 11.0% 5.2% excl. severance 11.5% 8.2% Volume development substantially impacted by negative currency translation effects

Orders rose in all businesses with the strongest growth coming from the systems and software business and the products business

Revenue growth was driven mainly by the products business due partly to a recovery in short-cycle markets

short-cycle markets On a geographic basis, volume growth was led by the Asia, Australia region including particularly strong contributions from China

Adjusted EBITA and profitability rose in all businesses, due largely to sharply lower severance charges, higher capacity utilization, cost savings related to prior execution of the competitiveness program and expense reductions related to COVID-19 restrictions Mobility Q2 % Change (in millions of €) FY 2021 FY 2020 Actual Comp. Orders 2,127 2,384 (11)% (8)% Revenue 2,271 2,263 0% 3% therein: service business 373 362 3% 5% Adjusted EBITA 208 210 (1)% therein: severance (5) (4) Adjusted EBITA margin 9.2% 9.3% excl. severance 9.4% 9.5% Order intake included a contract win of €0.3 billion for locomotives in the U.S. and a €0.1 billion contract for signaling infrastructure in the U.K.; the basis of comparison in Q2 FY 2020 included a higher volume from large orders

Comparable revenue growth was due mainly to the rail infrastructure business; revenue development particularly in the rolling stock business was held back by ongoing impacts related to COVID-19 including measures to safeguard employee health in manufacturing facilities

COVID-19 including measures to safeguard employee health in manufacturing facilities Adjusted EBITA and profitability remained close to the strong prior- year level 3 Earnings Release Q2 FY 2021 | Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Financial Services, Portfolio Companies Siemens Healthineers Q2 % Change (in millions of €) FY 2021 FY 2020 Actual Comp. Orders 4,491 3,816 18% 23% Revenue 3,965 3,685 8% 13% Adjusted EBITA 679 612 11% therein: severance (25) (17) Adjusted EBITA margin 17.1% 16.6% excl. severance 17.8% 17.1% Broad-based increases in orders and revenue, including volume from rapid coronavirus antigen tests, particularly in Europe, C.I.S., Africa, Middle East; substantial negative currency translation effects, primarily in the Americas, held back volume growth

increases in orders and revenue, including volume from rapid coronavirus antigen tests, particularly in Europe, C.I.S., Africa, Middle East; substantial negative currency translation effects, primarily in the Americas, held back volume growth Margin expansion and increase in Adjusted EBITA in the diagnostics business mainly driven by revenue from rapid coronavirus antigen tests

In April 2021, after the second quarter, Siemens Healthineers closed its acquisition of Varian; an associated capital increase during the second quarter had the effect of reducing Siemens' stake in Siemens Healthineers from approximately 79% to slightly above 75% Siemens Financial Services Q2 (in millions of €) FY 2021 FY 2020 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 156 93 therein: equity business 26 41 therein: severance (2) (1) ROE (after taxes) 18.9% 12.6% Mar 31, Sep 30, (in millions of €) 2021 2020 Total assets 29,053 28,946 Strong earnings contribution from the debt business driven by sharply lower expenses for credit risk provisions compared to Q2 FY 2020, when results were significantly influenced by the initial worldwide spread of COVID-19

COVID-19 Solid earnings contribution from the equity business, despite reduced results in part due to sales of investments in previous periods, which led to lower shares of profit from investments accounted for using the equity method

Positive currency translation effects led to an increase in total assets since the end of fiscal 2020 Portfolio Companies Q2 % Change (in millions of €) FY 2021 FY 2020 Actual Comp. Orders 833 727 15% 20% Revenue 723 857 (16)% (11)% Adjusted EBITA (68) (38) (77)% therein: severance (63) (8) Adjusted EBITA margin (9.4)% (4.5)% excl. severance (0.6)% (3.6)% Order and revenue development year-over-year was influenced by substantial negative currency translation effects

year-over-year was influenced by substantial negative currency translation effects Broad-based double-digit order growth, with the strongest growth contribution coming from Siemens Logistics, which recorded a higher volume from large orders compared to Q2 FY 2020; this more than offset a lower volume at Large Drives Applications

double-digit order growth, with the strongest growth contribution coming from Siemens Logistics, which recorded a higher volume from large orders compared to Q2 FY 2020; this more than offset a lower volume at Large Drives Applications Revenue declined across most of the businesses, in some substantially, due mainly to impacts related to COVID-19; this was partly offset by strong growth in the regional remaining business activities of the former Gas and Power segment (Siemens Energy Assets)

COVID-19; this was partly offset by strong growth in the regional remaining business activities of the former Gas and Power segment (Siemens Energy Assets) Adjusted EBITA included sharply higher severance charges related to cost structure improvements mainly at Large Drives Applications, which more than offset a decreased burden recorded for equity investments

Equity investment results are expected to remain volatile in coming quarters 4 Earnings Release Q2 FY 2021 | Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements, Outlook Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements Profit Q2 (in millions of €) FY 2021 FY 2020 Siemens Energy Investment (37) − Siemens Real Estate 11 34 Corporate items 36 (78) Centrally carried pension expense (45) (67) Amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations (145) (185) Eliminations, Corporate Treasury and other reconciling items (12) (63) Reconciliation to Consolidated Financial Statements (192) (359) Siemens Energy Investment includes participation in its profit after tax and, in addition, amortization of assets resulting from purchase price allocation due to the initial recognition of the investment at fair value in Q4 FY 2020

Positive swing in Corporate items primarily due to a gain of €222 million in connection with a contribution to Siemens Pension-Trust e.V. in Germany: transfer of the stake in ChargePoint, which became publicly traded in March 2021 following its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC); severance charges were €19 million (€18 million in Q2 FY 2020)

Pension-Trust e.V. in Germany: transfer of the stake in ChargePoint, which became publicly traded in March 2021 following its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC); severance charges were €19 million (€18 million in Q2 FY 2020) Eliminations, Corporate Treasury and other reconciling items included lower interest expenses on debt Outlook Although we continue to anticipate a complex macroeconomic environment influenced by COVID-19, we expect our businesses to continue to deliver a strong performance in the second half of fiscal 2021. Furthermore, we realized substantial gains from portfolio transactions in the first half of the fiscal year. Therefore, we again raise our outlook for the fiscal year. We continue to anticipate that negative currency effects will strongly burden both nominal growth rates in volume and Adjusted EBITA for our industrial businesses in fiscal 2021. We now raise our expectation for comparable revenue, net of currency translation and portfolio effects, to growth of 9% to 11%, above the range of mid- to high-single-digit growth given in the Earnings Release for Q1 FY 2021. We continue to expect a book-to-bill ratio above 1. Digital Industries now expects fiscal 2021 comparable revenue to grow in the range of 9% to 11% year-over-year. The expectation for Adjusted EBITA margin is now 20% to 21%, an increase of one percentage point. Smart Infrastructure expects to achieve comparable revenue growth of 5% to 7% in fiscal 2021. The expectation for Adjusted EBITA margin is now 11% to 12%, an increase of half a percentage point. Mobility continues to anticipate mid-single-digit comparable revenue growth and an Adjusted EBITA margin of 9.5% to 10.5% in fiscal 2021. In line with the results already achieved during the first half of fiscal 2021 and the expectations described above, we raise our outlook for net income to the range from €5.7 to €6.2 billion, well above the previous expectation of net income in the range of €5.0 to €5.5 billion. As previously, this outlook excludes burdens from legal and regulatory issues and effects in connection with Siemens Healthineers' acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Siemens AG published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

