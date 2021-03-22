Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in February - ELFA

03/22/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. companies' borrowings for capital investments rose about 9% in February from a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday.

The companies signed up for $7.4 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up from $6.8 billion a year earlier. But borrowings in February fell 9% from the previous month.

"As vaccine distribution picks up across the country, labor markets improve and interest rates remain low, the U.S. economy will only improve as we move into Q2," ELFA Chief Executive Officer Ralph Petta said.

Washington-based ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals rose to 76.8% in February, from 76.2% in January.

ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States.

The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank of America Corp, CIT Group Inc and the financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, reported monthly confidence index of 67.7 in March, compared with the February reading of 64.4.

A reading of above 50 indicates a positive business outlook. (Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -0.04% 234.4 Delayed Quote.21.00%
SIEMENS AG -1.45% 135.76 Delayed Quote.17.22%
All news about SIEMENS AG
03:00pSIEMENS  : U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in February - ELFA
RE
09:07aSIEMENS  : New innovative Brake Monitoring System for freight trains
PU
07:11aSIEMENS ENERGY  : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:25aSIEMENS ENERGY  : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:54aSIEMENS ENERGY  : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
05:13aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:13aWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES  : Wabtec Wins $70 Million Contract to Suppl..
MT
05:11aSIEMENS  : Mobility launches “MoComp” - An initiative to market its ..
PU
04:59aSIEMENS ENERGY  : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04:39aSIEMENS  : advances flexible future of work at Arvato Financial Solutions' Europ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 548 M 68 696 M 68 696 M
Net income 2021 4 986 M 5 952 M 5 952 M
Net Debt 2021 28 946 M 34 552 M 34 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 110 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 197 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 147,62 €
Last Close Price 137,76 €
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG17.22%128 546
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.10%150 367
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY22.41%117 275
3M COMPANY7.96%109 728
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.26%69 574
HITACHI, LTD.33.04%47 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ