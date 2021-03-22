Siemens : U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in February - ELFA

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. companies' borrowings for capital
investments rose about 9% in February from a year earlier, the
Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday.
The companies signed up for $7.4 billion in new loans,
leases and lines of credit last month, up from $6.8 billion a
year earlier. But borrowings in February fell 9% from the
previous month.
"As vaccine distribution picks up across the country, labor
markets improve and interest rates remain low, the U.S. economy
will only improve as we move into Q2," ELFA Chief Executive
Officer Ralph Petta said.
Washington-based ELFA, which reports economic activity for
the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit
approvals rose to 76.8% in February, from 76.2% in January.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States.
The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank
of America Corp, CIT Group Inc and the financing
affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc, Dell
Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and
Volvo AB.
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation, ELFA's
non-profit affiliate, reported monthly confidence index of 67.7
in March, compared with the February reading of 64.4.
A reading of above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.
(Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)