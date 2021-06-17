Siemens : to introduce sustainable and flexible company car policy

Siemens AG Press release

1,500 vehicles. Electric and hybrid vehicles already account for about 50 percent of this total. And the company intends to substantially increase this very high percentage yet further by installing more charging stations at Siemens locations and reducing the relatively long lock-in period for leasing contracts.

The company's locations in Germany, for example, already boast around 450 charging stations. Another 260 are planned for the summer of 2022. With the Siemens Smart Infrastructure charging card, employees can access more than 40,000 charging stations in Germany's public charging network. For its charging infrastructure, Siemens relies on its own technology and on infrastructure solutions from Smart Infrastructure Distribution Systems. Wherever possible, the company will also purchase electricity from renewable sources so that vehicle charging will further support its carbon neutrality goal.

In addition, Siemens' new fleet management model will provide greater flexibility. Under the model, the duration of leasing contracts will be reduced to just one year, and employees will be able to switch vehicles anytime. The cost of leasing contracts will vary based on the CO2 emissions of the vehicles selected. What's more, users of the new model will receive incentives in the form of higher lump-sum transportation allowances. The model also offers the option of dispensing with company cars entirely. No leasing fees will be charged during periods of non-use.

Greater flexibility is required because the basic conditions - and thus the requirements for company cars - have changed fundamentally in recent years due, in particular, to new digital capabilities. This change has been further accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of on-site appointments with customers, greater emphasis is now placed on virtual communications, thereby reducing the number and length of car trips.

With its new model, Siemens is collaborating with Sixt and using a digital process. With the aid of an app, employees will be able to switch cars on their own with a few clicks and then pick up their vehicles at the scheduled time at a Sixt location chosen in advance. The entire process requires no person-to-person contact.