  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Siemens AG
  News
  Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Siemens orders surge sending shares higher

02/10/2022 | 03:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland

ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens saw a boom in first-quarter orders, the German engineering and technology group said on Thursday, sending its shares sharply higher.

Orders surged 52%, the maker of trains and factory software said, as customers stocked up to make sure they got enough equipment and demand increased after the pandemic slowdown.

"We've seen an unprecedented boom," CEO Roland Busch told reporters. The company's shares gained 6.4% in early trading.

As one of the largest capital goods manufacturers, supplying equipment to factories, Siemens' results reflect the health of the broader economy.

Industry has been hampered in its post-pandemic upturn by a shortage of components, particularly semiconductor chips, as well as congested logistic chains which has delayed production of cars, computers and other products.

This had led to massive pre-ordering by customers desperate to get their hands on electrical and automation products.

Siemens was overcoming many of the problems, Busch said, although some customers were seeing longer delivery times.

The company now has an order backlog of 93 billion euros, its highest ever level, which would lead to delays, Busch said.

"It will take several quarters for this backlog to be processed," Busch said. "We're optimising manufacturing... leveraging our global footprint and our broad base of suppliers and partners.

"However, we're currently unable to meet our high standards for delivery times for all our products."

Revenue and profit both benefited from the orders surge which was particularly strong in China, Germany and Italy.

Big contracts for new trains were signed and there was high demand for software used to make integrated circuits and printed circuit boards, Siemens said.

Industrial profit rose 12% to 2.46 billion euros during its first quarter which ended December 31, beating analyst forecasts for 2.27 billion euros.

Net profit rose 20% to 1.8 billion euros on revenue up 17% to 16.50 billion euros, beating forecasts for 15.95 billion.

Jefferies analyst Simon Toennessen described the results as "excellent."

Siemens confirmed its guidance for 2022, saying it expected mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth and earnings per share of 8.70 to 9.10 euros.

It would also continue trimming its portfolio of companies as it seeks to become a more focused technology company. It said it expect to raise around 1.5 billion euros towards net income from sales of underperforming units this year.

Late on Wednesday it said it was selling the mail and parcels part of its logistics business and its 50% stake in the Valeo Siemens e-Automotive joint venture..

($1 = 0.8754 euros)

(Editing by Maria Sheahan and Jason Neely)

By John Revill


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 67 323 M 76 993 M 76 993 M
Net income 2022 6 507 M 7 441 M 7 441 M
Net Debt 2022 36 222 M 41 425 M 41 425 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 111 B 127 B 127 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 138,16 €
Average target price 171,92 €
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-9.51%126 675
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.96%720 203
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.70%135 358
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY5.06%108 943
3M COMPANY-7.88%93 577
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-8.12%71 172