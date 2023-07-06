Siemens partners with PRODEA Investments to create smart, sustainable buildings in Greece

Joint Press Release

By Siemens and PRODEA Investments

digital transformation easier, faster and at scale.

The two companies signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement, which starts with a pilot implementation of Building X that includes the connection of two PRODEA Investments' properties in Athens; their headquarters and Ilida Building, where Siemens Greece headquarters are located. PRODEA Investments' goal is to proceed to the gradual connection of the big office buildings of its portfolio, as well as buildings for different use, such as logistics centers and hotels. Building X can be implemented in buildings of various sizes and connectivity requirements.

Dr. Aris Karytinos, CEO of PRODEA Investments, stated: "PRODEA Investments is dynamically entering the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution by leveraging the high expertise of Siemens. It incorporates innovation while serving its strategy for more sustainable and user-centered buildings. This collaboration leverages technology as an accelerator of sustainability. It is a step that will contribute overall to the development of high -tech investments in the field of real estate."

"We are delighted to embark on this partnership and co-creation with PRODEA Investments to accelerate their digital transformation with Building X. Siemens' capabilities of connecting the real and digital worlds makes it a strong partner for companies looking to get the most out of their physical assets while addressing their decarbonization goals. We're looking forward to close collaboration at the facility and engineering levels between PRODEA Investments and Siemens, with the goal to ensure reduced energy consumption, sustainability and lower total cost of ownership for buildings, while improving portfolio valuation for PRODEA Investments," said Rahul Chillar, Head of Building X at Siemens Smart Infrastructure.