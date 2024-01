Siemens: partnership with AWS for generative AI

Siemens and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced today that they are strengthening their partnership to help companies of all sizes and in all industries build and scale generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.



The German group will integrate Amazon Bedrock into its Mendix low-code development platform, enabling customers to modernize existing applications or create new ones, thanks to the power of generative AI.



'Mendix is an industry leader in low-code with 50 million end users and over 200,000 applications running on AWS in industry, finance and other sectors', Siemens points out.



