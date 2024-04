FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens AG's pension fund has cut its stake in Siemens Energy by nearly 3%, a filing showed on Tuesday.

The group's pension fund holds a 9.97% stake as of April 15, the filing showed, giving the participation a current value of 1.38 billion euros ($1.47 billion).

The fund previously held 12.89%.

Siemens AG's direct stake in Siemens Energy remained unchanged at 17.1%, the filing showed. The group has said it wants to further reduce its holding in the former division, which was spun off and separately listed in 2020.

($1 = 0.9406 euros)

