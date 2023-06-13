Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:45:07 2023-06-13 pm EDT
163.73 EUR   +1.83%
Siemens plans new plant in Singapore in Asia expansion
RE
09:57aSnalltaget to implement state-of-the-art inventory and reservation system
AQ
06:34aSiemens Gamesa Shareholders OK Capital Reduction for Full Integration into Siemens Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens plans new plant in Singapore in Asia expansion

06/13/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Siemens plans to build a new plant for its industrial automation division in Singapore, the company said on Tuesday, as it expands its business in Asia to serve booming orders for automation technology.

"Siemens intends to build a new, state-of-the-art Digital Industries (DI) factory in Singapore - as part of its strategy to strengthen global diversification and resilience," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

The company will announce further details of its plans on Thursday, the spokesperson said.

The project's price tag is estimated to be at a low three-digit million-euro sum, Wirtschaftswoche magazine, which first reported the news, said, citing company sources.

Chief Executive Roland Busch had originally favoured China as a location for the new factory but he faced resistance from the supervisory board which had concerns over the growing geopolitical tensions there, Wirtschaftswoche said, adding that the plant would be a "twin" of the company's factory in Amberg, south of Germany. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 2.29% 164.46 Delayed Quote.24.02%
TOPIX INDEX 1.16% 2264.79 Delayed Quote.18.35%
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 78 204 M 84 463 M 84 463 M
Net income 2023 7 964 M 8 601 M 8 601 M
Net Debt 2023 36 763 M 39 705 M 39 705 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 127 B 138 B 138 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 316 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 160,78 €
Average target price 180,50 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG24.02%137 017
ACCENTURE PLC16.73%196 710
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.30%144 100
IBM-3.17%123 876
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.90%90 209
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.34%65 035
