Siemens plans new plant in Singapore in Asia expansion

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Siemens plans to
build a new plant for its industrial automation division in
Singapore, the company said on Tuesday, as it expands its
business in Asia to serve booming orders for automation
technology.
"Siemens intends to build a new, state-of-the-art Digital
Industries (DI) factory in Singapore - as part of its strategy
to strengthen global diversification and resilience," a
spokesperson for the company told Reuters.
The company will announce further details of its plans on
Thursday, the spokesperson said.
The project's price tag is estimated to be at a low
three-digit million-euro sum, Wirtschaftswoche magazine, which
first reported the news, said, citing company sources.
Chief Executive Roland Busch had originally favoured China
as a location for the new factory but he faced resistance from
the supervisory board which had concerns over the growing
geopolitical tensions there, Wirtschaftswoche said, adding that
the plant would be a "twin" of the company's factory in Amberg,
south of Germany.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by
Sharon Singleton)