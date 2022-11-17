Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
11:35 2022-11-16 am EST
121.12 EUR   -1.62%
Siemens posts better than expected Q4 industrial profit

11/17/2022 | 01:06am EST
A sign with the logo of Siemens company is on display outside its office in Moscow

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens posted a better than expected fourth quarter profit at its industrial business on Thursday and said strong demand continued for its factory hardware and software.

The German engineering and technology group said industrial profit rose 38% to 3.16 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in the three months to the end of September, beating forecasts for 2.79 billion euros in a company-gathered consensus of analysts.

Sales increased 18% to 20.57 billion euros - ahead of 19.13 billion euros forecast, while orders during the period rose to a better than expected 21.82 billion euros.

Siemens said during the quarter it had seen growth in many markets despite a "continuing complex macroeconomic environment influenced by energy shortages and availability concerns stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high inflation and effects associated with the coronavirus pandemic."

This made the maker of trains, industrial software and automation confident for the future, saying it expected revenues to grow by 6% to 9% during its 2023 fiscal year.

"Strong demand continues for our hardware and software offerings, including higher than expected growth for our digital business revenue," said Chief Executive Roland Busch in a statement.

($1 = 0.9636 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -1.62% 121.12 Delayed Quote.-20.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.21% 60.5 Delayed Quote.-18.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 70 492 M 73 330 M 73 330 M
Net income 2022 3 818 M 3 972 M 3 972 M
Net Debt 2022 38 320 M 39 863 M 39 863 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 95 634 M 99 484 M 99 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 308 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-20.67%99 484
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.3.90%679 834
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.63%143 877
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-7.76%92 768
3M COMPANY-27.52%71 160
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-7.67%69 931