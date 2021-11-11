Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/11 02:07:45 am
147.4 EUR   +0.30%
01:05aSiemens posts sales and orders beat during fourth quarter
RE
11/10European stocks end at record high on robust earnings
RE
11/10GE split could nudge other big companies to become leaner, simpler
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens posts sales and orders beat during fourth quarter

11/11/2021 | 01:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens reported better-than-expected sales and orders during its fourth quarter on Thursday as the engineering and technology company tackled ongoing supply chain bottlenecks which have been hindering the post-pandemic revival.

The maker of factory software and trains said its sales rose 18% to 17.44 billion euros ($20.17 billion)in the three months to the end of Sept., beating the 16.82 billion euros forecast by analysts.

Orders rose 26% to 19.07 billion euros ahead of expectations for 17.56 billion euros, the German company said.

The Munich company said it was seeing growth opportunities in many key markets despite "ongoing supply chain risks associated primarily with electronics components and raw materials," although it had reduced the impact of these problems during the quarter.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

By John Revill


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 0.25% 31.97 Delayed Quote.29.38%
SIEMENS AG 0.86% 146.96 Delayed Quote.25.05%
All news about SIEMENS AG
01:05aSiemens posts sales and orders beat during fourth quarter
RE
11/10European stocks end at record high on robust earnings
RE
11/10GE split could nudge other big companies to become leaner, simpler
RE
11/10Everfuel Starts Distribution Of Green Hydrogen Produced In Siemens Gamesa's Pilot Proje..
MT
11/10Siemens Gamesa Sees Turnaround Improvement In Recent Months
MT
11/10EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Down as -2-
DJ
11/10First F-gas-free NXPLUS C 24 circuit-breaker panel from Siemens goes into operation
PU
11/10Siemens Gamesa has made progress in turnaround -Siemens Energy CEO
RE
11/10Everfuel distributes green hydrogen from groundbreaking pilot project
AQ
11/10Siemens Energy Eyes Return to Green in FY22
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 522 M 70 596 M 70 596 M
Net income 2021 5 968 M 6 848 M 6 848 M
Net Debt 2021 34 322 M 39 385 M 39 385 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 117 B 135 B 135 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 299 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 146,96 €
Average target price 167,08 €
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Andreas Christian Hoffmann General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG25.05%135 321
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.11%640 865
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.08%156 788
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY28.81%122 212
3M COMPANY3.74%104 492
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.15.18%73 705