Press
Nuremberg, 03.03.2023
Unlocking data treasures
Siemens provides access to unused field data from production for the integration of IT and OT
-
Unused field data becomes accessible to IT systems with Field Data Enablement (FDE) - without interrupting production or influencing the control system
-
No additional sensors or programming are required
-
Available as a software and/or hardware solution
In the age of digitalization, data is the new gold. With its new Field Data Enablement Portfolio, Siemens is now making unused field data accessible to IT and thus making manufacturing companies more efficient and future-proof. In many production plants, there's still lots of hidden potential for optimization at the field level, for example in automating machines and systems. Currently only about 20 percent of the total volume of data is used. Until now, data has been provided to IT systems by the controller, which sends data from the shop floor to edge or cloud systems. This means data that's not available in the controller remains unavailable to IT, such as information about commissioning. Field Data Enablement now enables the convergence of IT and OT data with no need to reprogram the controller. This makes OT data accessible to IT systems that would otherwise remain unused or could only be accessed with great time and effort and with disruptions in running production plants.
Field Data Enablement via hardware or software
FDE will be available beginning in April as a hardware solution or as an app: Both can be used independently. The SIMATIC FDE Gateway can be used to access devices at the field level that aren't connected to the automation or controller by a permanent bus connection. The Field Data Enabler PROFINET app can be installed on a SIMATIC
|
Siemens AG
|
Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1
|
Communications
|
80333 Munich
|
Head: Lynette Jackson
|
Germany
|
Reference number: HQDIPR202303026656EN
|
Page 1/3
IPC. Data acquisition occurs in parallel to automation via an existing PROFINET connection. The app can also use this connection to directly access all data from field devices that are connected to the decentralized I/O system via IO-Link. This is how OT data, such as valuable status information from the sensor, can be made available to IT. The convergence of IT and OT enables secure, data-driven decisions.
Easy implementation in green- or brownfield
Field Data Enablement can be easily integrated in existing systems, because no additional sensors need to be retrofitted. Operators can use sensors they already use for automation in the OT layer for further analysis in the IT environment. FDE is easy to configure with no need for programming. Instead of the programming necessary for IoT solutions, all that's needed is the configuration of the existing information. In addition, parameters like context and semantic reference can be reused, and no redefinition is necessary. This is how Field Data Enablement is advancing the fusion of OT and IT in plants of all sizes
|
Reference number: HQDIPR202303026656EN
|
Page 2/3
This press release is available at https://sie.ag/3J8dcQ0
For more information on SIMATIC Field Enablement please see www.siemens.com/fde
Contact for journalists
Fabiane Hörmann
Tel.: +49 15238919337
Email: fabiane.hoermann@siemens.com
Follow us on our social media channels:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemens_pressand www.twitter.com/SiemensIndustry
Blog: https://ingenuity.siemens.com
LinkedIn Newsletter: Digital Enterprise - Accelerating the digital transformation
Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 72,000 employees internationally.
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.
In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
|
Reference number: HQDIPR202303026656EN
|
Page 3/3