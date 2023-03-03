Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:40:08 2023-03-03 am EST
145.28 EUR   +0.57%
03/01ADRs End Mostly Higher, Weir Group and Weibo Trade Actively
DJ
03/01SIEMENS AG : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03/01German Shares End Wednesday in the Red Amid Persistent Inflation, Factory Activity Woes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens : provides access to unused field data from production for the integration of IT and OT

03/03/2023 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press

Nuremberg, 03.03.2023

Unlocking data treasures

Siemens provides access to unused field data from production for the integration of IT and OT

  • Unused field data becomes accessible to IT systems with Field Data Enablement (FDE) - without interrupting production or influencing the control system
  • No additional sensors or programming are required
  • Available as a software and/or hardware solution

In the age of digitalization, data is the new gold. With its new Field Data Enablement Portfolio, Siemens is now making unused field data accessible to IT and thus making manufacturing companies more efficient and future-proof. In many production plants, there's still lots of hidden potential for optimization at the field level, for example in automating machines and systems. Currently only about 20 percent of the total volume of data is used. Until now, data has been provided to IT systems by the controller, which sends data from the shop floor to edge or cloud systems. This means data that's not available in the controller remains unavailable to IT, such as information about commissioning. Field Data Enablement now enables the convergence of IT and OT data with no need to reprogram the controller. This makes OT data accessible to IT systems that would otherwise remain unused or could only be accessed with great time and effort and with disruptions in running production plants.

Field Data Enablement via hardware or software

FDE will be available beginning in April as a hardware solution or as an app: Both can be used independently. The SIMATIC FDE Gateway can be used to access devices at the field level that aren't connected to the automation or controller by a permanent bus connection. The Field Data Enabler PROFINET app can be installed on a SIMATIC

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Lynette Jackson

Germany

Reference number: HQDIPR202303026656EN

Page 1/3

Siemens AG

Press Release

IPC. Data acquisition occurs in parallel to automation via an existing PROFINET connection. The app can also use this connection to directly access all data from field devices that are connected to the decentralized I/O system via IO-Link. This is how OT data, such as valuable status information from the sensor, can be made available to IT. The convergence of IT and OT enables secure, data-driven decisions.

Easy implementation in green- or brownfield

Field Data Enablement can be easily integrated in existing systems, because no additional sensors need to be retrofitted. Operators can use sensors they already use for automation in the OT layer for further analysis in the IT environment. FDE is easy to configure with no need for programming. Instead of the programming necessary for IoT solutions, all that's needed is the configuration of the existing information. In addition, parameters like context and semantic reference can be reused, and no redefinition is necessary. This is how Field Data Enablement is advancing the fusion of OT and IT in plants of all sizes

Reference number: HQDIPR202303026656EN

Page 2/3

Siemens AG

Press Release

This press release is available at https://sie.ag/3J8dcQ0

For more information on SIMATIC Field Enablement please see www.siemens.com/fde

Contact for journalists

Fabiane Hörmann

Tel.: +49 15238919337

Email: fabiane.hoermann@siemens.com

Follow us on our social media channels:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemens_pressand www.twitter.com/SiemensIndustry

Blog: https://ingenuity.siemens.com

LinkedIn Newsletter: Digital Enterprise - Accelerating the digital transformation

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 72,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Reference number: HQDIPR202303026656EN

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 09:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIEMENS AG
03/01ADRs End Mostly Higher, Weir Group and Weibo Trade Actively
DJ
03/01SIEMENS AG : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03/01German Shares End Wednesday in the Red Amid Persistent Inflation, Factory Activity Woes
MT
03/01Siemens to outsource large drives by fall - headquarters in Nuremberg
DP
03/01Siemens to spin out motors and drives business as Innomotics
RE
03/01Siemens to Launch New Motors, Drives Company Innomotics in Germany
MT
03/01Siemens to Carve out Motors Business as New Subsidiary
DJ
03/01Siemens : – Launch of a new leading motors and large drives company
PU
03/01Siemens Helps California City Create a Sustainable and Resilient Future
AQ
03/01Swiss industry optimistic for 2023 after sales rise in 2022
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 76 645 M 81 277 M 81 277 M
Net income 2023 6 505 M 6 898 M 6 898 M
Net Debt 2023 37 781 M 40 065 M 40 065 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 3,05%
Capitalization 114 B 121 B 121 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 313 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 144,46 €
Average target price 165,93 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG11.43%121 412
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.41%669 564
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.26%128 871
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY29.26%91 653
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.5.45%70 870
3M COMPANY-8.36%60 671