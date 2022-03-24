Log in
SIEMENS : provides humanitarian aid for employees and refugees from Ukraine
PU
05:13aTIMELINE : Toshiba's lurch from crisis to crisis
RE
MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 23, 2022
Siemens : provides humanitarian aid for employees and refugees from Ukraine

03/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
The donations are being made available to a variety of organizations that are using this money to finance selected humanitarian relief measures ranging from supplying food and medicine to providing clothing and temporary refugee accommodations for Siemens employees and their families and for all Ukrainian people in need.

Siemens has also developed two new software platforms that Siemens employees can use to provide direct help - in the form of in-kind donations and accommodations - to their Ukrainian colleagues. For in-kind donations, the current need for food, medicine, clothing and other everyday essentials is being coordinated with those responsible in Ukraine and is displayed on a webpage on the Siemens intranet. The donations are then collected at three central locations in Germany and Austria and sent to the affected employees in Ukraine.

On an additional intranet page, Siemens employees worldwide can offer their vacant apartments or rooms to provide accommodations for impacted colleagues and their family members. For Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Siemens is also converting part of its location in Warsaw into a refugee shelter for around 150 people.

In addition, the Siemens businesses will provide key technical solutions with the value of €3 million as in-kind contributions to maintain or rebuild civil infrastructure.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
