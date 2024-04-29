Siemens : received an order from ÖBB in Austria

Siemens Mobility has received an order from the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) for 21 additional Desiro ML electric trainsets.



This order will bring ÖBB's total number of Desiro ML trains to 294, of which 236 are already in service nationwide.



From 2026, the trains will serve local lines in eastern Austria, in particular the main line between Vienna Meidling and Floridsdorf and the outer branch lines in Lower Austria.



Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock, Siemens Mobility, commented: 'The Desiro ML is a regional train with an international track record and the best results in terms of passenger satisfaction. The electric trains meet the highest standards of convenience.'



