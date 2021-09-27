Siemens : shows extended hardware and software offering for Sinumerik One at EMO Milano

Siemens AG Press Release

parallel processes. With the new technology function comb grooving, the control receives an upgrade for an effective and process-safe method in turning by intelligently using the Y-axis and making the production of deep and wide grooves now possible. This function significantly improves the productivity of the machine through higher material removal during turning and better cutting guidance.

As far as the software for the digital twin of the Sinumerik One is concerned, there are innovations for machine builders in Create MyVirtual Machine and innovations for users in Run MyVirtual Machine. Create MyVirtual Machine and Run MyVirtual Machine now support all current CNC software versions in parallel. In addition, the possibility of a workpiece measuring cycle via a probe simulation is given. Machine builders also benefit from Create MyVirtual Machine's ability to customize their own interfaces with various HMI engineering tools, as well as enhanced safety commissioning capabilities. With Create MyVirtual Machine, CNC machines can be developed, commissioned, and tested in parallel. PLC, NC, and safety programming, as well as HMI parameterization, are efficiently performed using TIA Portal, which is now available in V17 for machine tools. The behavior of the machine logic can also be tested with the SIMIT simulation platform. Optionally, the machine concept can be verified with the Mechatronic Concept Designer. Machine builders can get support in creating the digital twin with Sinumerik One Virtual Commissioning, Consulting, Implementation and Training. As part of this offer, project-specific requirements are analyzed together with Siemens experts. A solution concept is then developed, including training and virtual commissioning.

With the digital twin of machining, Run MyVirtual Machine, the NC program can be simulated, tested, and run in virtually on the computer. This saves time at the machine and prevents programming errors that can lead to collisions. With the update, it is now also possible to simulate lathes in the /3D option. For efficient learning and testing, the software has new machine templates. In addition, the Display Manager and Sidescreen support an even better application experience.

Those who want to modernize their machine during the digital transformation now have the option for a retrofit from its previous control system to Sinumerik One. All adaptation work can be carried out on the digital twin before the actual conversion to enable a retrofit within a few working days.