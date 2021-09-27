Siemens : shows extended hardware and software offering for Sinumerik One at EMO Milano
09/27/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Press
Nuremberg September 27, 2021
EMO Milano, Hall 7|Booth E06 and virtualSiemens Machine Tool Days 2021
Siemens shows extended hardware and software offering for Sinumerik One at EMO Milano
New NCU 1740 for higher scalability of Sinumerik One
Sinumerik Run MyRobot /Direct Control V2.0 and Run MyRobot /Direct Handling V2.0 available for Sinumerik One
New functions for the Digital Twin in Create MyVirtual Machine and Run MyVirtual Machine
Siemens is expanding its offering for the "Digital Native" CNC Sinumerik One. Two years after its market launch, the technology company is presenting numerous innovations in hardware and software for the Sinumerik One at EMO Milano and the virtual Siemens Machine Tool Days. In this context, Siemens is demonstrating how the powerful machine tool controller can be used in a highly productive, flexible, and modular way and in the best possible way for digital transformation. In terms of hardware, the new NCU 1740 complements the existing NCU 1750 and 1760 as well as the PPU 1740, thus expanding its use in modular machines.
In the software area, Sinumerik RunMy Robot /Direct Control and Sinumerik RunMy Robot /Direct Handling are available from version 2.0 for Sinumerik One. This means that Sinumerik One can also be used for robot applications, which Siemens is demonstrating with a showcase at EMO Milano and the Siemens Machine Tool Days. With the new Sinumerik software V6.15 there are also new technology functions for the Sinumerik One: Protect MyMachine Multichannel is now available for the Sinumerik One for collision avoidance. In operating situations, the function provides reliable protection against unwanted collisions of moving machine components with static machine components in the working area of the machine tool. With the new Mutlichannel feature, it is now also possible to ensure collision avoidance between
Siemens AG
Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1
Communications
80333 Munich
Head: Judith Wiese
Germany
Reference number: HQDIPR202109236306EN
Page 1/4
Siemens AG
Press Release
parallel processes. With the new technology function comb grooving, the control receives an upgrade for an effective and process-safe method in turning by intelligently using the Y-axis and making the production of deep and wide grooves now possible. This function significantly improves the productivity of the machine through higher material removal during turning and better cutting guidance.
As far as the software for the digital twin of the Sinumerik One is concerned, there are innovations for machine builders in Create MyVirtual Machine and innovations for users in Run MyVirtual Machine. Create MyVirtual Machine and Run MyVirtual Machine now support all current CNC software versions in parallel. In addition, the possibility of a workpiece measuring cycle via a probe simulation is given. Machine builders also benefit from Create MyVirtual Machine's ability to customize their own interfaces with various HMI engineering tools, as well as enhanced safety commissioning capabilities. With Create MyVirtual Machine, CNC machines can be developed, commissioned, and tested in parallel. PLC, NC, and safety programming, as well as HMI parameterization, are efficiently performed using TIA Portal, which is now available in V17 for machine tools. The behavior of the machine logic can also be tested with the SIMIT simulation platform. Optionally, the machine concept can be verified with the Mechatronic Concept Designer. Machine builders can get support in creating the digital twin with Sinumerik One Virtual Commissioning, Consulting, Implementation and Training. As part of this offer, project-specific requirements are analyzed together with Siemens experts. A solution concept is then developed, including training and virtual commissioning.
With the digital twin of machining, Run MyVirtual Machine, the NC program can be simulated, tested, and run in virtually on the computer. This saves time at the machine and prevents programming errors that can lead to collisions. With the update, it is now also possible to simulate lathes in the /3D option. For efficient learning and testing, the software has new machine templates. In addition, the Display Manager and Sidescreen support an even better application experience.
Those who want to modernize their machine during the digital transformation now have the option for a retrofit from its previous control system to Sinumerik One. All adaptation work can be carried out on the digital twin before the actual conversion to enable a retrofit within a few working days.
Reference number: HQDIPR202109236306EN
Page 2/4
Siemens AG
Press Release
Caption: Siemens is expanding its offering for the "Digital Native" CNC Sinumerik One. With the digital twin of machining, Run MyVirtual Machine, the NC program can be simulated, tested, and run in virtually on the computer.
Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 72,000 employees internationally.
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.
In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €55.3 billion and net income of €4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
Siemens AG published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 07:01:04 UTC.