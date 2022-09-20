Siemens : shows new digital solutions for the transition to sustainable infrastructure

Siemens AG Press Release

consumed in buildings, and another one third by industries. Together, digitalized buildings and electrification systems can support a more sustainable future.

Adaptable solutions to future-proof buildings

Building X is the recently launched smart building suite for net-zero buildings, and a highlight at the Siemens Light + Building booth, with its AI-enabled applications, secure connectivity, and open platform. Building X is the first offering built on the principles of Siemens Xcelerator; an open digital business platform and marketplace to accelerate the digital transformation across industries, buildings, grids and transportation.

Siemens will also be showcasing a broad range of Building Services which combine technology with the expertise of its digital building professionals to reduce costs, drive revenue and growth, meet sustainability and regulatory requirements and optimize building performance. As part of a range of offerings based on an X-as-a- Service (XaaS) business model, Siemens will be demonstrating Energy Flexibility Services. This enables clients to combine different energy sources,

optimizing between alternative sources as well as fluctuating energy prices in the market, to help meet customers' decarbonization goals, reduce energy costs and - in some cases - both.

The latest version of Desigo CC, Siemens' integrated building management system, has also been upgraded with several new software features, which will be on display at Light + Building 2022. Desigo CC sites can now be monitored from the Building X Operations Manager cloud application, covering different customer needs in managing their buildings, whether on-premise or off-premise, in the cloud as well as in hybrid setups.

Safety and wellbeing for tenants, employees and visitors

With health, safety and occupant wellbeing a key priority for building owners and operators, Siemens will also be demonstrating a range of digital technologies to protect people and infrastructure investments. From a safety perspective, Siemens will showcase a range of fire protection solutions and services. These include the Cerberus FIT fire safety solutions for small and medium-sized buildings, as well as the award-winningLi-ion battery fire protection solution.