Siemens announces the signing of a strategic framework agreement with Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) to modernize the country's signal boxes using its Signaling X digital solution.



This 10-year contract, renewable three times for five years, includes the complete supply of hardware and software systems as well as a 25-year maintenance service.



The project involves modernizing around 500 installations and replacing 80% of existing systems over the next 20 years, with initial commissioning scheduled for 2029.



Siemens Mobility GmbH says that this technology increases the capacity and reliability of the network while contributing to SBB's climate goals. Siemens, which already has a good foothold in Switzerland, will support the project throughout its entire life cycle, from development to maintenance.