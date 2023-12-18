MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Siemens is further reducing its stake in Siemens Energy. As the technology group announced in Munich on Monday evening, 8 percent of the shares in Siemens Energy AG will be transferred to Pension-Trust e.V.. As a result, the stake in Siemens Energy AG will fall to 17.1 percent. Siemens is thus implementing its announcement to further reduce its stake in Siemens Energy, it said. By transferring the shares to the Siemens Pension Trust, Siemens is strengthening its pension assets in Germany.

According to Siemens, it had already indicated before the spin-off and also when Siemens Energy was listed on the stock exchange that it would reduce its stake in Siemens Energy depending on the general conditions. Most recently, Siemens transferred a 6.8 percent stake to the Siemens Pension Trust at the end of June. This company manages Siemens' pension assets independently within the framework of an investment guideline.

Siemens also announced that Siemens CFO Ralf P. Thomas is resigning from the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy AG. This will take effect at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Siemens Energy on February 26, 2024./sl/DP/he