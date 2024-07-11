Press Zug, Switzerland, July 11, 2024 Siemens strengthens Data Center presence with new Center of Competence for APAC Located in Chennai, the new facility reflects Siemens commitment to support the growing Data Center market in Asia Pacific

Will unite 200+ designers, planners, engineers and project managers in one location, facilitating greater innovation in scalable and modular Data Center solutions

Complements two existing Siemens Centers of Competence for Data Centers in The Hague, Netherlands and in North Carolina, US Siemens today inaugurated a new Center of Competence for Data Centers at the Global Infocity Park in Chennai, India. Spanning 6,000m2, the new facility will serve as a regional innovation hub, not only uniting a team of more than 200 designers, planners, engineers and project managers in one location, but also enabling co-creation with partners and customers across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The launch comes as the Data Center market continues to grow at unprecedented speed, with a predicted 10.9 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2023- 2030. The APAC region alone is estimated to invest a staggering $75 billion in Data Centers in 2025. This would see it overtake the US to become the highest investing region in Data Centers globally. Remco Sloothaak, Data Centers IEC Business Line Head at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, commented: "Today's launch of our highly anticipated Center of Competence signifies the importance of the Data Center market for Siemens, both Siemens AG Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1 Communications 80333 Munich Head: Lynette Jackson Germany Reference number: HQSIPR202407106962EN Page 1/3

Siemens AG Press Release on a global level, and specifically in APAC. With this new facility we now have a network of technical experts housed across three sites around the world, who are able to provide the very best customer support on a 24/7 basis." With the need to deliver rapid onsite deployment for Data Center customers, the expert team in Chennai will focus on developing modular and scalable power distribution and power automation solutions, which can reduce installation and commissioning time by as much as 60 percent. Data Centers are one of the most energy intensive sectors, consuming an estimates 240-340terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2022, which represented 1-1.3 percent of global electricity usage1. Such power solutions are therefore critical in enabling Data Centers to operate more efficiently. By combining the real and digital worlds, Siemens can enable the sustainable transformation of Data Center infrastructure, creating customized solutions designed to meet specific customer needs and targets. Ciaran Flanagan, Global Head of Data Center Solutions at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, concludes: "The exponential growth in data brings both new challenges and opportunities for our customers. We are committed to enabling them to optimize their operations, bringing their vision to life in an efficient way and helping them to reduce both their costs alongside achieving their sustainability goals. The launch of our new Chennai facility is the next important milestone in that journey." This press release as well as press pictures are available here. For more information on Siemens Smart Infrastructure, please see Siemens Smart Infrastructure. For more information on our data centers solutions, visit Siemens Smart Infrastructure - Data Centers. 1https://www.iea.org/energy-system/buildings/data-centres-and-data-transmission-networks Reference number: HQSIPR202407106962EN Page 2/3