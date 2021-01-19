Log in
Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : tech boosts energy efficiency in Alpine hut with advanced battery solution

01/19/2021 | 04:34am EST
Press

Zug, January 19, 2021

Siemens tech boosts energy efficiency in Alpine hut with advanced battery solution

  • Monte Rosa Hut in Swiss Alps modernized with new battery storage solution
  • Solar power ensures sustainable, efficient energy supply
  • 8.6 tons of lead batteries replaced with 2.7 tons of lithium batteries

The "Bergkristall" (Mountain Crystal), a mountain hut situated at an altitude of

2,883 meters in the Monte Rosa Massif of the Valais Alps, has been largely energy self-sufficient since 2010. Along with thermal solar collectors, a photovoltaic system integrated in the hut's southern facade ensures a high degree of energy self- sufficiency and a reliable energy supply. Since 2010, all of the building's performance data, such as solar energy generated and battery capacity, have been bundled in Siemens Navigator, the cloud-based building performance platform.

Lithium instead of lead

Ongoing analysis of the energy flows revealed that the lead batteries in use since the hut's opening would soon reach the end of their life. This prompted the operators to put a new solution in place. Siemens was awarded the contract to design the entire solution and replace 48 lead batteries with 14 lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with a capacity of 215 kWh. Thanks to regional airline Air Zermatt, approximately 8.6 tons of lead batteries were transported out and the nearly 2.7 tons of lithium batteries helicoptered in to the Monte Rosa Hut. Following an initial trial with two batteries, technicians successfully connected the newly installed batteries to the energy supply system in just two days.

The new battery solution has pushed the hut's energy self-sufficiency to even greater heights by lightening the load on the generator used in bad weather.

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Straße 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Clarissa Haller

Germany

Reference number: HQSIPR202101116100EN

Page 1/3

Siemens AG

Press Release

In addition, the new batteries offer more usable capacity. The completed project considerably boosts the Monte Rosa Hut's secure, energy-efficient and sustainable energy supply at any time of day and in any weather condition.

Monte Rosa Hut: key figures

  • Opened in 1895 as Betemps Hut, renamed Monte Rosa Hut in 1940
  • Planning and development of a new "mountain hut of the future" by the
    Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich
  • Opened in July 2010; old hut demolished in 2011
  • 120 beds, approximately 8,000 overnight stays per year
  • High degree of energy self-sufficiency, 215 kWh battery capacity
  • Waste water treatment and ventilation run autonomously, even in winter
  • All technical systems are digitalized and can be controlled remotely

This press release and press pictures are available at https://sie.ag/2K8kFDg

A video is available at https://new.siemens.com/ch/de/produkte/smart-infrastructure/news/monte-rosa.htmlFor further information on Siemens Smart Infrastructure, please see www.siemens.com/smart-infrastructure

Contact for journalists

Catharina Bujnoch-Gross

Phone: +41 79 5660778; E-mail: catharina.bujnoch@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter at:

www.twitter.com/siemens_pressand www.twitter.com/SiemensInfra

Reference number: HQSIPR202101116100EN

Page 2/3

Siemens AG

Press Release

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and has around 72,000 employees worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020.

In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €57.1 billion and net income of €4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Reference number: HQSIPR202101116100EN

Page 3/3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:33:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
