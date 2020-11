By Giulia Petroni

Siemens AG said Monday that, before the end of the year, it would distribute 200 million euros ($232.9 million) in special payments to its employees for their performance during the pandemic.

The German engineering giant said all of its employees world-wide, except for senior managers, are eligible for the bonus. The amount to be distributed will be adjusted separately for each country.

