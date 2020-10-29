Log in
SIEMENS AG

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
SIEMENS : to Sell Flender to Carlyle Group
DJ
08:28aSiemens agrees to sell Flender to Carlyle Group in $2.4 billion deal
RE
08:15aSIEMENS : and Carlyle shape the future of Flender
PU
Siemens : to Sell Flender to Carlyle Group

10/29/2020 | 08:34am EDT

By Kim Richters

Siemens AG said Thursday that it is selling its subsidiary Flender GmbH to investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. for an enterprise value of 2.03 billion euros ($2.39 billion).

The German engineering giant expects the deal to close in the first half of next year, subject to regulatory approvals.

"By selling Flender, we're successfully and rigorously continuing our strategy to become a new, focused Siemens AG," Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said in a statement.

"Our plan of fixing the businesses ourselves by introducing the structures used in small and midsized companies has proven effective," he added.

Siemens said earlier this year that it intended to spin off and publicly list the mechanical drive systems manufacturer Flender.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 0833ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -0.59% 99.52 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -2.37% 25.16 Delayed Quote.-21.57%
