  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:51 2022-06-23 am EDT
99.79 EUR   -1.73%
08:40aSiemens to Supply 50 Hybrid Locomotives to Amtrak as Part of $2 Billion Contract
DJ
04:29aCadeler signs firm contract with Siemens Gamesa to transport and install 60 offshore wind turbines off the coast of Scotland
AQ
03:53aRussian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream, Ukraine stable
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Siemens to Supply 50 Hybrid Locomotives to Amtrak as Part of $2 Billion Contract

06/23/2022 | 08:40am EDT
By Maitane Sardon


Siemens AG said Thursday that it had received an order from America's passenger rail company Amtrak for 50 of its diesel-electric passenger locomotives.

The German conglomerate said the order is part of a $2 billion contract that includes a previous order of 75 locomotives that entered service earlier this year, and an agreement for technical support, spare parts, and material supply.

The 125 locomotives, which will be in service by 2029, feature more efficient engines and emit fewer carbon emissions than older locomotives, Siemens said.


Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 0839ET

Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
Financials
Sales 2022 69 239 M 73 354 M 73 354 M
Net income 2022 6 924 M 7 335 M 7 335 M
Net Debt 2022 36 483 M 38 651 M 38 651 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 80 974 M 85 786 M 85 786 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 101,54 €
Average target price 164,69 €
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-33.49%85 786
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-9.51%595 823
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.76%120 987
3M COMPANY-26.59%74 205
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.68%71 037
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-26.51%56 490