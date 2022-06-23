Siemens to Supply 50 Hybrid Locomotives to Amtrak as Part of $2 Billion Contract

By Maitane Sardon

Siemens AG said Thursday that it had received an order from America's passenger rail company Amtrak for 50 of its diesel-electric passenger locomotives.

The German conglomerate said the order is part of a $2 billion contract that includes a previous order of 75 locomotives that entered service earlier this year, and an agreement for technical support, spare parts, and material supply.

The 125 locomotives, which will be in service by 2029, feature more efficient engines and emit fewer carbon emissions than older locomotives, Siemens said.

