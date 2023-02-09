Advanced search
02/09/2023

Siemens : to donate 1 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

02/09/2023 | 03:56am EST
Press

Munich, February 9, 2023

Siemens to donate €1 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

  • Siemens AG and Siemens Healthineers provide immediate humanitarian assistance
  • Internal call for donations: the company will match every euro donated by employees
  • Siemens Caring Hands e.V. supports relief organizations in Türkiye and Syria

Siemens AG and Siemens Healthineers have provided immediate assistance of €500,000, respectively, to help the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria and to support rescue efforts. In addition, both companies have called on their employees for donations - every euro donated by their employees will be matched.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, with their families, with all those affected," said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. "We want to help, so we have. Together with Siemens Healthineers, we've already provided €1 million in immediate assistance. That's a start. Siemens Caring Hands, our charitable organization, is currently surveying the situation to see what else we can do."

Through Siemens Caring Hands e.V. our charitable organization, the donations will be provided to selected relief organizations, which use the money to provide aid measures in the affected countries in the event of disasters - the measures range from tents and accommodation to technical support, food and drinking water, and basic medical care.

This press release is available at: https://sie.ag/3loRuOA

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Lynette Jackson

Germany

Reference number: HQCOPR202302096648EN

Page 1/2

Siemens AG

Press release

Contact for journalists

Florian Martini

Phone: +49 174 155 2072; e-mail:florian.martini@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemens_press

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Reference number: HQCOPR202302096648EN

Page 2/2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
