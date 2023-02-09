Press

Munich, February 9, 2023

Siemens to donate €1 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

Siemens AG and Siemens Healthineers provide immediate humanitarian assistance

Internal call for donations: the company will match every euro donated by employees

Siemens Caring Hands e.V. supports relief organizations in Türkiye and Syria

Siemens AG and Siemens Healthineers have provided immediate assistance of €500,000, respectively, to help the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria and to support rescue efforts. In addition, both companies have called on their employees for donations - every euro donated by their employees will be matched.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, with their families, with all those affected," said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. "We want to help, so we have. Together with Siemens Healthineers, we've already provided €1 million in immediate assistance. That's a start. Siemens Caring Hands, our charitable organization, is currently surveying the situation to see what else we can do."

Through Siemens Caring Hands e.V. our charitable organization, the donations will be provided to selected relief organizations, which use the money to provide aid measures in the affected countries in the event of disasters - the measures range from tents and accommodation to technical support, food and drinking water, and basic medical care.

