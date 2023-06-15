Siemens to invest $2.2 billion to ramp up global production

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - Siemens will
spend 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) on a new global
investment plan, the German engineering and technology group
said on Thursday, as it gears up to meet increased demand
triggered by global stimulus packages.
Siemens will build new factories, research and development
centres and training sites around the world, the company said in
a statement, as it aims to tackle problems exposed by the COVID
pandemic and rising geopolitical tensions.
As part of the investment programme, which will cover
announcements made during 2023, Siemens will spend 200 million
euros on a new plant for its industrial automation division in
Singapore.
The factory, which is due to open in October 2025, will
create 400 jobs, Siemens said.
"Siemens is experiencing significantly above-market growth.
Today we announce an investment strategy to boost future growth,
drive innovation and increase resilience," said Siemens Chief
Executive Roland Busch in a statement.
The investment followed Siemens's strategy of combining the
real and the digital worlds, Busch said, as well as making
products locally.
Siemens will also increase its research and development
spending by 500 million euros this year, the company said on
Thursday.
The company, which employs 311,000, is seen as a bellwether
for the health of the global industrial economy. In 2022 it
increased its annual sales by 16% to 72 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9245 euros)
(Reporting by John Revill
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)