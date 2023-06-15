Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:25:54 2023-06-15 am EDT
163.65 EUR   -0.42%
02:22aSiemens to Boost Manufacturing Capacity With $2.17 Billion Investments
DJ
02:03aSiemens : presents 2 billion investment strategy to boost future growth, innovation and resilience
PU
02:00aSiemens to invest $2.2 billion to ramp up global production
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens to invest $2.2 billion to ramp up global production

06/15/2023 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Siemens CEO Busch attends China Development Forum 2023 in Beijing

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - Siemens will spend 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) on a new global investment plan, the German engineering and technology group said on Thursday, as it gears up to meet increased demand triggered by global stimulus packages.

Siemens will build new factories, research and development centres and training sites around the world, the company said in a statement, as it aims to tackle problems exposed by the COVID pandemic and rising geopolitical tensions.

As part of the investment programme, which will cover announcements made during 2023, Siemens will spend 200 million euros on a new plant for its industrial automation division in Singapore.

The factory, which is due to open in October 2025, will create 400 jobs, Siemens said.

"Siemens is experiencing significantly above-market growth. Today we announce an investment strategy to boost future growth, drive innovation and increase resilience," said Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch in a statement.

The investment followed Siemens's strategy of combining the real and the digital worlds, Busch said, as well as making products locally.

Siemens will also increase its research and development spending by 500 million euros this year, the company said on Thursday.

The company, which employs 311,000, is seen as a bellwether for the health of the global industrial economy. In 2022 it increased its annual sales by 16% to 72 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9245 euros) (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 0.37% 35.41 Delayed Quote.26.19%
ALSTOM -1.73% 27.19 Real-time Quote.19.15%
GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY -1.21% 27.01 Delayed Quote.16.19%
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC -0.36% 64.5 Delayed Quote.0.78%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 0.01% 166.26 Real-time Quote.27.19%
SIEMENS AG -0.07% 164.34 Delayed Quote.26.77%
TOPIX INDEX -0.02% 2293.97 Delayed Quote.19.72%
All news about SIEMENS AG
02:22aSiemens to Boost Manufacturing Capacity With $2.17 Billion Investments
DJ
02:03aSiemens : presents 2 billion investment strategy to boost future growth, innovation and r..
PU
02:00aSiemens to invest $2.2 billion to ramp up global production
RE
06/14SIEMENS AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/14German Stocks Edge Up as Wholesale Selling Prices Further Fall
MT
06/14China industry minister, Siemens CEO discuss digital manufacturing, development
RE
06/14Germany's Siemens to Build New Industrial Automation Plant in Singapore
MT
06/14EMEA Morning Briefing: All Eyes on Fed Decision
DJ
06/13Siemens Energy, Partners Obtain EU Clearance for Uzbek Power Plant JV
MT
06/13Queensland Pacific Enters MoU for Townsville Power Station’s Generation Capacity
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 78 204 M 84 857 M 84 857 M
Net income 2023 7 964 M 8 641 M 8 641 M
Net Debt 2023 36 763 M 39 890 M 39 890 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 122 B 132 B 132 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 316 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 164,34 €
Average target price 180,50 €
Spread / Average Target 9,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG26.77%132 411
ACCENTURE PLC18.07%198 964
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.17%145 161
IBM-2.62%124 584
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%89 272
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.78%65 864
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer