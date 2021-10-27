Siemens to provide software solution for smart meter rollout in Lithuania
Zug (Switzerland), October, 27, 2021
Siemens to provide software solution for smart meter rollout in Lithuania
Company to provide EnergyIP meter data management system for 1.2 million smart meters
10-yearcontract includes service and maintenance
Software to help reduce electricity consumption by up to 6 percent, power loss by more than 10 percent
Siemens Smart Infrastructure and its partners, Sagemcom and Bitė Lietuva, are participating in the rollout of 1.2 million smart meters across Lithuania. Siemens will provide Lithuanian distribution system operator ESO with the EnergyIP meter data management system as well as service and maintenance for 10 years. Sagemcom is supplying the 1.2 million smart meters and the Siconia head-end system, which reads the data generated by the meters. Bitė Lietuva, a telecommunications provider in Lithuania, is the partner for communication technology. The new smart meter infrastructure enables ESO to reduce electricity consumption by up to 6 percent, cut power losses in the overall supply network by over 10 percent, and lead to higher energy efficiency in the overall operations.
"To master the increasing complexity of power grids, digitalization is key. Smart meters are one important source of data. We are very proud that ESO has chosen Siemens and its partners to provide smart meter management infrastructure to Lithuania. This will enable our customer to understand their data better, forecast and operate the power grid efficiently, and even reduce electricity consumption and power losses significantly," said Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Digital Grid at Siemens Smart Infrastructure.
EnergyIP meter data management as a standard system will be supplemented with several security features in order to meet the strict security requirements, including
end-to-end encryption. As a result, new challenges arising from the large-scale expansion of photovoltaic systems, battery storage systems, charging infrastructure for electromobility, and other grid participants can be solved in a targeted manner. This lays the foundation for future-ready grid operation.
For Siemens, the contract in Lithuania also includes the integration of the provided solution with ESO legacy systems, such as billing information system, ESO's customer portal and Enterprise Asset Management system.
Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2020, the business had around 69,600 employees worldwide.
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company
focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020.
In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €57.1 billion and net income of €4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.