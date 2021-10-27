Press

Zug (Switzerland), October, 27, 2021

Siemens to provide software solution for smart meter rollout in Lithuania

Company to provide EnergyIP meter data management system for 1.2 million smart meters

10-year contract includes service and maintenance

contract includes service and maintenance Software to help reduce electricity consumption by up to 6 percent, power loss by more than 10 percent

Siemens Smart Infrastructure and its partners, Sagemcom and Bitė Lietuva, are participating in the rollout of 1.2 million smart meters across Lithuania. Siemens will provide Lithuanian distribution system operator ESO with the EnergyIP meter data management system as well as service and maintenance for 10 years. Sagemcom is supplying the 1.2 million smart meters and the Siconia head-end system, which reads the data generated by the meters. Bitė Lietuva, a telecommunications provider in Lithuania, is the partner for communication technology. The new smart meter infrastructure enables ESO to reduce electricity consumption by up to 6 percent, cut power losses in the overall supply network by over 10 percent, and lead to higher energy efficiency in the overall operations.

"To master the increasing complexity of power grids, digitalization is key. Smart meters are one important source of data. We are very proud that ESO has chosen Siemens and its partners to provide smart meter management infrastructure to Lithuania. This will enable our customer to understand their data better, forecast and operate the power grid efficiently, and even reduce electricity consumption and power losses significantly," said Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Digital Grid at Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

EnergyIP meter data management as a standard system will be supplemented with several security features in order to meet the strict security requirements, including