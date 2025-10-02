Siemens Mobility announces that Turkish company Akdogan Train Cargo has placed an order for five Vectron MS multi-system electric locomotives. The contract includes the XLoad package, a comprehensive 10-year service package via Railcover and Railigent X, as well as options to extend the agreement and purchase five additional locomotives.



The Vectron MS locomotives, designed to run at speeds of up to 200 km/h, will be used for cross-border freight transport in Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe, as well as for domestic operations in Turkey.



These locomotives will be equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS Baseline 3) and the corresponding national systems.



Delivery is scheduled to begin in late 2027.