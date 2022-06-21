Siemens : to show integrated technologies accelerating decarbonization of buildings

Siemens AG Press Release

solution. HIUs are typically installed in multi-family apartment buildings in which a central heating plant provides heating and in some cases hot domestic water to all units. State-of-the-art HIU controls from Siemens allow control and remote metering/billing for multiple zones on an individual apartment level. This increases transparency and efficiency of energy usage. For maximum efficiency, Siemens combines HIU with heat recovery ventilation (HRV). As a result, heating costs can be significantly lowered. Its cloud connectivity ensures full transparency on energy flow and operating status. In addition, the unit supports heating and hot water circuits, and it can be connected to Climatix heat recovery systems.

The new LMV6 burner management system provides a significant boost in efficiency for medium and high capacity burners. This means less fuel is burned for the same amount of energy, compared to other burner management solutions. The control unit (AZL6) redefines the benchmark for HMIs (Human Machine Interface) in the burner business. Its graphical display allows straightforward burner commissioning with clear text information in multiple languages and easy, guided commissioning for fast burner start-up.

With Adaptive Flow Optimization, Siemens is also presenting a new function at the MCE for the Intelligent Valve, the self-optimizing dynamic valve with cloud connection. Adaptive Flow Optimization eliminates pressure fluctuations, ensures stable room temperatures and high comfort, and saves up to 30 percent energy.

The latest development in Climatix technology focuses on renewable heat generation. Thanks to a new, customizable user interface, heat pumps can now be commissioned, operated and maintained quickly and efficiently via mobile app.

In addition to these highlights, Siemens will show a wide range of building automation solutions for controlling and managing cooling, heating, humidity, and CO2, as well as lighting and shading at Booth P41 R42 in Heating Hall 7.

