Siemens : to show integrated technologies accelerating decarbonization of buildings
06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Press
Zug, June 21, 2022
Mostra Convegno Expocomfort 2022
Siemens to show integrated technologies accelerating decarbonization of buildings
Highlight: sustainable hydrogen solution for residential boilers
Intelligent, digitalized heat interface unit for multi-family apartment buildings
LMV6 burner management system for medium and high capacity burners boosts efficiency
New function for self-optimizing dynamic valves saves up to 30% energy
At Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) trade show, Siemens Smart Infrastructure will present a completely renewed portfolio designed to accelerate the decarbonization of commercial, industrial, and residential buildings. Under the motto "Transform the Everyday," Siemens will also display products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that make buildings more efficient, digital, connected, and comfortable. MCE will take place from June 28 to July 1 in Milan, Italy.
This year's highlights from Siemens include a newly developed application for residential boilers that supports operation with hydrogen. It allows OEMs to develop advanced, user-friendly solutions that meet future energy requirements and are ready for the gradual transition to a pure hydrogen (H2) market. This application for residential boilers is part of a comprehensive hydrogen portfolio that supports the European Green Deal, a set of policy initiatives aimed at making the European Union carbon-neutral by 2050.
Greater heating efficiency is also provided by another innovation Siemens is showing at MCE: an intelligent and fully digitalized heat interface unit (HIU) control
solution. HIUs are typically installed in multi-family apartment buildings in which a central heating plant provides heating and in some cases hot domestic water to all units. State-of-the-art HIU controls from Siemens allow control and remote metering/billing for multiple zones on an individual apartment level. This increases transparency and efficiency of energy usage. For maximum efficiency, Siemens combines HIU with heat recovery ventilation (HRV). As a result, heating costs can be significantly lowered. Its cloud connectivity ensures full transparency on energy flow and operating status. In addition, the unit supports heating and hot water circuits, and it can be connected to Climatix heat recovery systems.
The new LMV6 burner management system provides a significant boost in efficiency for medium and high capacity burners. This means less fuel is burned for the same amount of energy, compared to other burner management solutions. The control unit (AZL6) redefines the benchmark for HMIs (Human Machine Interface) in the burner business. Its graphical display allows straightforward burner commissioning with clear text information in multiple languages and easy, guided commissioning for fast burnerstart-up.
With Adaptive Flow Optimization, Siemens is also presenting a new function at the MCE for the Intelligent Valve, the self-optimizing dynamic valve with cloud connection. Adaptive Flow Optimization eliminates pressure fluctuations, ensures stable room temperatures and high comfort, and saves up to 30 percent energy.
The latest development in Climatix technology focuses on renewable heat generation. Thanks to a new, customizable user interface, heat pumps can now be commissioned, operated and maintained quickly and efficiently via mobile app.
In addition to these highlights, Siemens will show a wide range of building automation solutions for controlling and managing cooling, heating, humidity, and CO2, as well as lighting and shading at Booth P41 R42 in Heating Hall 7.
Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. As of September 30, 2021, the business had around 70,400 employees worldwide.
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.
In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.