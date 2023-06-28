MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Siemens is reducing its stake in Siemens Energy. 6.8 percent of the shares will be transferred to Siemens Pension-Trust e.V., the technology company announced in Munich on Wednesday evening. Siemens' consolidated stake in Siemens Energy would thus drop from 31.9 to 25.1 percent.

On Friday of last week, Siemens Energy shares had fallen by more than a third. The reason for this was renewed difficulties at wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa. Quality problems with already installed wind turbines will probably cause costs of more than one billion euros over the next few years. On Thursday evening, Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch therefore pulled the ripcord and withdrew the earnings target, which had in any case only been lowered in May, and which already foresaw hundreds of millions in losses for the current year.

On the trading platform Tradegate, the shares of Siemens and Siemens Energy initially reacted cautiously to the news on Wednesday evening. Both stocks gained slightly./he/edh