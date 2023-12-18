Press Munich, December 18, 2023 Siemens transfers 8 percent stake in Siemens Energy AG to Siemens pension fund Further 8 percent stake transferred to Siemens Pension-Trust e. V.

Prof. Dr. Ralf P. Thomas to resign from the supervisory board of Siemens Energy AG Today, on December 18, 2023, Siemens AG is transferring an 8 percent stake in Siemens Energy AG to Siemens Pension-Trust e. V. As a result, Siemens AG's stake in Siemens Energy AG is declining to 17.1 percent. With this move, Siemens is executing its previously announced plans to further reduce its investment in Siemens Energy. By transferring the shares to Siemens Pension-Trust e.V., Siemens is strengthening its pension assets in Germany. In addition, Prof. Dr. Ralf P. Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Siemens AG, has stated that he will resign from his position on the supervisory board of Siemens Energy AG. His resignation will be effective upon the end of Siemens Energy's annual shareholders' meeting on February 26, 2024. Siemens indicated before the spin-off as well as in conjunction with the public listing of Siemens Energy - and has since consistently stated - that it would further reduce its investment in Siemens Energy depending on the conditions. Most recently, on June 28, 2023, Siemens transferred a 6.8 percent stake to Siemens Pension-Trust e.V. Siemens AG Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1 Communications 80333 Munich Head: Lynette Jackson Germany Reference number: HQCOPR202312186840EN Page 1/3

Siemens Pension-Trust e.V. manages Siemens' pension assets independently within the framework of an investment guideline. As part of the publication of its first-quarter results, Siemens will provide further information on February 8, 2024. This press release is available at: https://sie.ag/6Rc3j6