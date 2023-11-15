FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy shares consolidated their jump back above the 10-euro mark on Wednesday. In Tradegate trading, they rose by 2.7 percent to 10.52 euros after the results for the fourth quarter and the agreement on the sale of shares in the Indian business. The India shares will be taken over by the former parent company Siemens, whose shares also rose 0.6 percent before the announcement. The measure serves to strengthen the balance sheet of Siemens Energy.

"From 10 euros to below 6.50 euros and back again," said a trader in the morning. The share is currently moving a lot in view of the imbalance, which is primarily related to Gamesa's wind power business. He expects the fluctuations to continue. After a guarantee from the German government was announced the previous day, Siemens Energy has now reported a record loss for the past financial year.

Initial comments regarding the fourth quarter were that the results were mixed. However, analyst Akash Gupta from the US bank JPMorgan praised high order intake in the fourth quarter and better than expected net debt at the end of the financial year. His conclusion on the news is positive, as the risk of a capital increase will decrease in the short term. This should go down well with investors, the expert emphasized./tih/men