(new: details)

REDMOND/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - A faulty software update has caused widespread disruption worldwide. Flights were canceled, hospitals canceled operations, television stations had difficulties. Some bank customers were unable to withdraw money from ATMs and grocery stores had to close temporarily. It took several hours to fix the software error on Friday. However, the consequences were felt for even longer.

"According to the current state of knowledge from the statements of the affected companies, there are no indications of a cyber attack," said a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of the Interior. The cause was apparently a faulty update of an IT security system called "Falcon Sensor" from the manufacturer Crowdstrike. The IT security company from Texas confirmed the error.

Many passengers affected

The glitch led to problems in numerous countries. In Germany, Berlin Airport had to temporarily suspend operations for the most part, and several airlines reported restrictions. At KLM in the Netherlands, flight operations came to a temporary and almost complete standstill. There were problems at many airports, for example at check-in, including Munich, Hamburg, Koln and Stuttgart, and internationally on Mallorca and in Warsaw.

The food retailer Tegut temporarily closed its 340 stores across Germany. According to banks, there were temporary disruptions at ATMs with cards from individual providers, and in some pharmacies patients had problems filling e-prescriptions.

Administrations affected

The University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein canceled all planned operations in Kiel and Lübeck for Friday, similar reports came from the Netherlands. District and city administrations also had computer problems, for example in Schleswig-Holstein, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg. In Munich, citizens were temporarily unable to register their cars.

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, operators of critical infrastructure were affected. Critical infrastructure includes energy suppliers, transportation and traffic, public administration, hospitals, drinking water, waste water and telecommunications. Allianz, Siemens, BMW and Mercedes-Benz confirmed disruptions on request. According to the government, the Bundeswehr was not affected.

Cause in software for Windows computers

Crowdstrike emphasized that it was not a cyberattack or a security incident. According to the company, the software error was in an update to the software for Windows computers. Windows manufacturer Microsoft then reported problems with its 365 cloud service. The software giant also published instructions on how to reset Windows cloud PCs to the state they were in before the faulty update.

Crowdstrike emphasized at midday that the problem had been identified and fixed. The IT security company referred its customers to a new update. However, there were still problems afterwards: The airline Eurowings canceled more than 50 flights in Germany and to and from the UK at midday to relieve the pressure on its IT systems.

Federal Office focuses on software providers

According to the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), it may be some time before the problems are fully resolved. "In the worst-case scenario, each affected computer will have to be dealt with individually," said office president Claudia Plattner. She added that in the aftermath of the crisis, it would be necessary to discuss the quality assurance at Crowdstrike and Microsoft.

The shockwaves of the software glitch were felt worldwide: The Australian government called an emergency meeting. The Sky News television station temporarily broadcast a freeze frame. According to CNN, hospitals were affected in Israel and many stores in New Zealand. Credit card payments no longer worked and in many places it was "cash only", according to a report in the New Zealand Herald newspaper. In the USA, the FAA stopped flights by airlines such as United, American and Delta. The European low-cost airline Ryanair also spoke of problems.

With the concentration in the software industry, it happens again and again that numerous companies are hit by problems with individual providers. For example, a cyberattack on the American IT service provider Kaseya in 2021 was felt as far away as Sweden, where the supermarket chain Coop had to close almost all of its stores./bf/DP/nas