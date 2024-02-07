GERLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - The technology group and automotive supplier Bosch will present preliminary business figures for the past year on Wednesday (11:00 a.m.). In December, CEO Stefan Hartung announced that important financial targets would have to be postponed by one to two years. However, he maintained the targets for 2023 at the time.

In the 2022 financial year, Bosch generated sales of 88.2 billion euros. Almost 60 percent of this was attributable to the automotive supplier division. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes amounted to 3.8 billion euros. Bosch had targeted sales growth of between 6 and 9 percent for 2023.

Bosch is currently facing several challenges: On the one hand, the transformation in the automotive industry - from combustion engines to electric engines and hydrogen - is not taking place as quickly as the Group had anticipated. Other divisions, such as those that offer power tools or household appliances, are struggling due to consumer restraint.

Bosch plans job cuts - up to 3760 jobs affected

Plans to cut jobs have therefore been announced several times in recent weeks. A total of up to 3760 jobs are at stake. In addition to the power tool division Bosch Power Tools, the supplier sector has so far been particularly affected. Jobs are to be lost in the combustion engine division and in areas responsible for vehicle computers, control units and the corresponding software.

The next job cuts could come at the household appliance division BSH, which includes brands such as Bosch, Siemens, Neff and Gaggenau. The company and works council are currently negotiating the "needs-based adjustment of personnel structures and personnel costs". It was recently unclear how many jobs could be affected./jwe/DP/jha