    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:00:49 2023-06-15 pm EDT
166.04 EUR   +1.03%
Trending : Siemens Unveils EUR2 Billion Investment Plan

06/15/2023 | 02:43pm EDT
14:26 ET -- Siemens AG is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The German industrial conglomerate said it will invest about 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) to boost manufacturing capacity this year. Plans include developing a high-tech plant in Singapore, expanding its digital factory in Chengdu, China, and making additional investments in research and development for artificial intelligence. Siemens said EUR800 million has yet to be unveiled but will be focused on the U.S. and Europe. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-23 1442ET

02:43pTrending : Siemens Unveils EUR2 Billion Investment Plan
DJ
09:21aDpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 06/15/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
DP
08:50aSIEMENS AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
06:52aSiemens expands Asia business and reviews medium-term targets
DP
06:31aSiemens at record high - Growth and medium-term targets drive up share price
DP
06:29aGerman Stocks Tumble as Markets Await ECB Rate Move
MT
06:21aSiemens' new investment plan to create more than a 1000 jobs - CEO
RE
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Traders Digest Fed's "H..
DJ
05:37aEuropean Midday Briefing:Mood Dented by Hawkish Fed; ECB Up Nex..
DJ
04:48aSiemens Revs Up Global Manufacturing Expansion Strategy with EUR2 Billion Investment Pl..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
Financials
Sales 2023 78 204 M 84 857 M 84 857 M
Net income 2023 7 964 M 8 641 M 8 641 M
Net Debt 2023 36 763 M 39 890 M 39 890 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 122 B 133 B 132 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 316 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 164,34 €
Average target price 180,50 €
Spread / Average Target 9,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG26.77%132 411
ACCENTURE PLC18.07%198 964
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.17%145 161
IBM-2.62%124 584
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%89 272
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.78%65 864
