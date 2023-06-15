Trending : Siemens Unveils EUR2 Billion Investment Plan

14:26 ET -- Siemens AG is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The German industrial conglomerate said it will invest about 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) to boost manufacturing capacity this year. Plans include developing a high-tech plant in Singapore, expanding its digital factory in Chengdu, China, and making additional investments in research and development for artificial intelligence. Siemens said EUR800 million has yet to be unveiled but will be focused on the U.S. and Europe. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

