  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Siemens AG
  News
  Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:33 2022-07-25 pm EDT
103.87 EUR   -1.47%
U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 1% in June - ELFA

07/25/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
(Reuters) - U.S. companies borrowed 1% less in June to finance their investments in equipment compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday.

The companies signed up for $10.3 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, compared with $10.4 billion a year earlier. However, borrowings rose 6% from January.

"Inflation continues to provide a headwind in an otherwise benign economy. The Fed has signaled its resolve to meet these inflationary pressures by steadily increasing short-term interest rates, without throwing cold water on our post-pandemic economic recovery," ELFA Chief Executive Ralph Petta said in a statement.

ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1 trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 78.1%, up from 76.8% in May.

The Washington-based body's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States.

The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank of America Corp, and financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index in July is 46.1%, a decrease from 50.9% in June. A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -0.12% 176.72 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.78% 0.6955 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.61% 33.625 Delayed Quote.-24.86%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.54% 1.20496 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.65% 0.7784 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
CANON INC. -0.06% 3243 Delayed Quote.15.85%
CATERPILLAR INC. 1.53% 181.2 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.62% 43.61 Delayed Quote.-22.84%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.02233 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.012538 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.62636 Delayed Quote.-8.54%
SIEMENS AG -0.97% 104.4 Delayed Quote.-30.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 69 344 M 70 890 M 70 890 M
Net income 2022 5 800 M 5 930 M 5 930 M
Net Debt 2022 37 000 M 37 825 M 37 825 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 82 955 M 84 708 M 84 803 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 105,42 €
Average target price 151,42 €
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-30.95%85 632
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-4.68%631 254
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.97%123 533
3M COMPANY-24.49%76 322
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-27.82%75 054
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-22.38%59 660