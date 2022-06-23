Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:38 2022-06-23 pm EDT
99.54 EUR   -1.97%
03:10pU.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 16% in May - ELFA
RE
12:10pNew plant to cover 20% of Germany's e-kerosene needs from 2026
RE
10:35aAir Liquide and Siemens Energy form a joint venture for the European production of large-scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 16% in May - ELFA

06/23/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
The skyline is seen in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. companies borrowed 16% more in May to finance their investments in equipment compared to a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Thursday, as firms ramp up production to meet demand.

The companies signed up for $9.4 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit, compared with $8.1 billion a year earlier.

"The economy continues to provide jobs and corporate America, in general, reports strong balance sheets - all in the face of a waning health pandemic," Ralph Petta, ELFA's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"Offsetting this good news is high inflation, creating havoc for many consumers, and continued supply chain disruptions and higher interest rates", Petta added.

ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 76.8%, down from 77.4% in April.

The sustained rising interest rate environment, a pandemic overhang and extreme supply chain bottlenecks have pushed for a greater need in the equipment financing industry, said Scott Dienes, senior vice president of Associated Bank, which offers machinery loans.

Washington-based ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States.

The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank of America Corp, and financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index for June was 50.9, up from 49.6 in May. A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -4.03% 157.28 Delayed Quote.-21.83%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.44% 31.815 Delayed Quote.-26.73%
CANON INC. -0.53% 3215 Delayed Quote.15.39%
CATERPILLAR INC. -5.32% 177.92 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.06% 49.12 Delayed Quote.-13.46%
SIEMENS AG -2.25% 99.26 Delayed Quote.-33.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 69 239 M 72 806 M 72 806 M
Net income 2022 6 924 M 7 281 M 7 281 M
Net Debt 2022 36 483 M 38 362 M 38 362 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 80 974 M 85 146 M 85 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 303 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 101,54 €
Average target price 164,69 €
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-33.49%85 786
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-9.51%595 823
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.76%120 987
3M COMPANY-26.59%74 205
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.68%71 037
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-26.51%56 490