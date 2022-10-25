Advanced search
03:09pU.S. business equipment borrowings grew 11% in September - ELFA
RE
09:14aSiemens : launches innovative cloud-native software for electrical design
PU
10/24SIEMENS AG : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
U.S. business equipment borrowings grew 11% in September - ELFA

10/25/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tour of a First Solar plant in Walbridge

(Reuters) - U.S. companies borrowed 11% more in September to finance their equipment investments compared with a year earlier, industry body Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday, while raising doubts over the sustainability of this growth amid slowdown fears.

The companies signed up for $10.2 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, compared with $9.2 billion a year earlier, according to ELFA. Borrowings were up nearly 6% from January.

"Despite continued challenges in the supply chain, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, the industry and our finance company continue to grow," Star Hill Financial LLC Chief Executive Hollis Bufferd said in a statement.

"The probability of continued Federal Reserve interest rate increases on the horizon creates some uncertainty, but we are seeing increased demand for fixed rate leases and loans to support our clients' capital expenditures. With an eye on global economic disruptions, I am cautiously optimistic," added Bufferd.

ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 77.3%, up from 75.2% in August.

The Washington-based body's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States.

The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank of America Corp and financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index in October stood at 45%, compared with 48.7% in September. A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 1.35% 176.04 Delayed Quote.-17.15%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.87% 35.37 Delayed Quote.-21.17%
CANON INC. 1.98% 3392 Delayed Quote.18.74%
CATERPILLAR INC. 1.77% 194.76 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.22% 37.735 Delayed Quote.-33.63%
SIEMENS AG 1.27% 111.24 Delayed Quote.-28.06%
Financials
Sales 2022 70 484 M 70 308 M 70 308 M
Net income 2022 3 937 M 3 927 M 3 927 M
Net Debt 2022 38 399 M 38 303 M 38 303 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 87 832 M 87 613 M 87 613 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 308 000
Free-Float 88,4%
