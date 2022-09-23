Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:16 2022-09-23 pm EDT
98.64 EUR   -0.43%
03:00pU.S. business equipment borrowings grow 4% in August - ELFA
RE
10:04aSiemens Mobility gains IEC 62443 standard cybersecurity certifications for critical infrastructures
AQ
08:17aBallard Power Gets Order from Siemens Mobility to Supply Fuel Cell Modules; National Bank Estimates Contract Value
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. business equipment borrowings grow 4% in August - ELFA

09/23/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. companies borrowed 4% more in August to finance their investments in equipment compared with a year earlier, industry body ELFA said on Friday, while raising doubts over the sustainability of this growth amid slowdown fears.

The companies signed up for $8.8 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, compared with $8.5 billion a year earlier, according to the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA). Borrowings were up 5% from January.

"With the Fed's most recent 75-basis-point jump in short-term interest rates, and the prospect of a hard landing, time will tell whether — and to what extent — these same business owners continue to grow and invest in equipment," ELFA Chief Executive Ralph Petta said in a statement.

ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 75.2%, down from 78% in July.

The Washington-based body's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States.

The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank of America Corp, and financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index in September stood at 48.7%, compared with 50% in August. A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -2.30% 158.56 Delayed Quote.-22.59%
CANON INC. -0.09% 3277 Delayed Quote.16.99%
CATERPILLAR INC. -5.02% 162.34 Delayed Quote.-17.51%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. -3.53% 35.07 Delayed Quote.-35.41%
SIEMENS AG -0.43% 98.63 Delayed Quote.-35.12%
All news about SIEMENS AG
03:00pU.S. business equipment borrowings grow 4% in August - ELFA
RE
10:04aSiemens Mobility gains IEC 62443 standard cybersecurity certifications for critical inf..
AQ
08:17aBallard Power Gets Order from Siemens Mobility to Supply Fuel Cell Modules; National Ba..
MT
06:27aBallard Power Systems Receives Order from Siemens Mobility to Supply Fuel Cell Modules
MT
06:02aCORRECTION : -- Ballard Power Systems Brief: Received Overnight Order from Siemens Mobilit..
MT
06:01aBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS BRIEF : Received Overnight Order from Siemens Mobility
MT
03:25aBallard Power Systems Secures Order for 14 Fuel Cell Modules from Siemens Mobility
MT
09/22Siemens Mobility presents Mireo Plus B for the first time at InnoTrans 2022
AQ
09/22SIEMENS AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
09/21Spain's Siemens Gamesa Begins Expansion of Offshore Nacelle Plant in Taiwan
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70 379 M 69 094 M 69 094 M
Net income 2022 3 973 M 3 900 M 3 900 M
Net Debt 2022 37 922 M 37 229 M 37 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 77 876 M 75 718 M 76 454 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 308 000
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 99,06 €
Average target price 148,74 €
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roland Emil Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Head-Corporate Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Bernhard Wardin Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS AG-35.12%76 787
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-10.05%592 560
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.91%116 717
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-30.81%71 671
3M COMPANY-35.74%63 215
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-23.46%58 484