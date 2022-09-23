U.S. business equipment borrowings grow 4% in August - ELFA

Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. companies borrowed 4% more in
August to finance their investments in equipment compared with a
year earlier, industry body ELFA said on Friday, while raising
doubts over the sustainability of this growth amid slowdown
fears.
The companies signed up for $8.8 billion in new loans,
leases and lines of credit last month, compared with $8.5
billion a year earlier, according to the Equipment Leasing and
Finance Association (ELFA). Borrowings were up 5% from January.
"With the Fed's most recent 75-basis-point jump in
short-term interest rates, and the prospect of a hard landing,
time will tell whether — and to what extent — these same
business owners continue to grow and invest in equipment," ELFA
Chief Executive Ralph Petta said in a statement.
ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly
$1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals
totaled 75.2%, down from 78% in July.
The Washington-based body's leasing and finance index
measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the
United States.
The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including
Bank of America Corp, and financing affiliates or units
of Caterpillar Inc, Dell Technologies Inc,
Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's
non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index in September
stood at 48.7%, compared with 50% in August. A reading above 50
indicates a positive business outlook.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)