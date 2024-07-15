FRANKFURT/MANNHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) is confident that the complete renovation of the railroad lines in Germany can be completed by 2031. "It is well prepared, the capacities are available in the construction industry, the materials are there. So there is no reason why it shouldn't work," said Wissing in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio on Monday morning. The construction industry, for example, has recently expressed doubts that the extensive renovations will succeed as planned.

In the coming years, 41 busy railroad lines are to be renovated. The Riedbahn will make the start on Monday evening. Nothing will be possible on the busy Frankfurt-Mannheim line from 11 pm. "The Riedbahn is like a clogged artery in an organism. It is now being disconnected, renovated and the system will work better afterwards," said Wissing. Tracks, overhead lines, signals, points, bridges and stations will be modernized by mid-December.

"Historic sums" for railroad refurbishment

Wissing criticized the fact that too little money had been invested in the renovation of the railroad in recent years. In contrast, he wanted to "invest historic sums in the railroads". "However, we have significantly increased the financial lines to a large order of magnitude of over plus 27 billion euros. And in the end, even more money will be needed." The renovation of the Riedbahn will cost around 1.3 billion euros.

The problems of the railroads during the European Football Championship come as no surprise to the Minister of Transport. It was known "that the rail infrastructure is not resilient enough". "It would not have been a good idea to start before the European Championships, because the disruption would have been even greater," said the Transport Minister.